Microsoft usually announces through its blog the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass both at the beginning and in the middle of the month, as happened a few days ago, where it was confirmed that in the next few days up to 10 new games will reach the subscription service from Microsoft.

Now, the company has also published via Xbox Wire which are games coming to Xbox next week, specifically from November 22 to 26. Specifically, up to 9 games will reach the platform, with a wide variety of genres among the novelties.

Next Week on Xbox: Before We Leave, Farming Simulator 22, LEGO Builder’s Journey, Little Bug, Night Lights, and more launching soon! Read here: https://t.co/LcrSZEaOS5 – Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 19, 2021

These are the games coming to Xbox next week (November 22-26)

Before We Leave – November 22

Rediscover civilization in this cozy city builder. Grow crops, gather resources, research lost technologies, and expand your settlements. Lead your Peeps from survival to success, then fix your gaze on the stars above. Just watch out for the ancient guardians that roam the galaxy!

Farming Simulator 22 – November 22

Take on the role of a modern farmer and creatively build your farm in three diverse settings across the United States and Europe. Farming Simulator 22 offers a wide variety of farming operations focused on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry, now with the exciting addition of seasonal cycles!

Deeeer Simulator – November 23

Deeeer Simulator is a game where you take on the role of your average everyday deer. Use your stretchy neck, stabbing horns, and everything a deer has in its arsenal to get through town. Divide little ones and play with the other animals or decimate the city until there is nothing left.

Cricket November 22 – 24

The most robust and substantial game of cricket fans have ever seen. Enjoy the fully licensed Ashes contest, the pinnacle of the long-standing rivalry between Australia and England. Plus, compete in Australia’s huge Big Bash T20 competition, the hugely innovative The Hundred in England, CPL’s tropical party in the Caribbean, and hit the international battlefield with fully licensed teams from Australia, England, the Indies. Westerners, New Zealand and Ireland.

Drizzelpath: Déjà Vu – November 24

Take on the role of a nameless man who climbs to the top of a mountain in search of answers. Witness events as you explore, each one gradually adding to the larger existential narrative. Reflect on the enigmatic and cyclical nature of memory through abstract storytelling and beautifully detailed environments, punctuated by ominous images that are more mysterious than terrifying, a beacon to guide you forward.

LEGO Builder’s Journey – November 24

Go through the levels brick by brick with puzzles that ask us to sometimes follow instructions … and sometimes to be creative and break the rules. Get creative and break the rules or follow the instructions brick by brick. With a beautiful soundtrack to keep you company, travel a world filled with brick-by-brick special effects that encourage you to build, experiment, solve, and just play.

Deiland: Pocket Planet – November 25

A relaxing agricultural adventure where you will have to take care of your little planet. Grow, create and fight monsters to make your home a special place and help others with their quest.

Little Bug – November 26

Enter an adventure story about a young city girl named Nyah trapped in a dangerous fantasy world, where evil pink spirits lurk in canyons, ice caves and moonlit deserts.

Night Lights – November 26

Take on the role of a little robot and embark on an adventure to light up a dark planet. Learn the tricks around the incredibly unique mechanics of manipulating light and shadow to change the surrounding environment, solve intricate puzzles, and ultimately collect shards to resurrect a fallen star.

These are the nine games coming to Xbox next week. If any of them fit your preferences, take a look at them.