These are the essential premieres of the week on HBO Spain, Netflix, Amazon, Filmin, Disney +, Apple TV + and Starzplay

A paradise hotel with a spa in Hawaii, a peculiar musical comedy or docuseries about basketball and serial killers are among the premieres that can be seen from Monday on streaming platforms. Oh, and ‘Los Hombres de Paco’ also returns with the last episodes of its new season. By Serialists – 11 Jul 2021

Monday July 12

Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacey are two of the clients of ‘The White Lotus’.

‘The White Lotus’

Where?: HBO Spain.

What is it about?: The White Lotus (the White Lotus) is the name of a resort beach and wellness of luxury in Hawaii where several guests converge who seek to leave behind the problems of their daily lives. Of course, that will not be possible and new problems will still be created with the hotel’s own employees. The creator of the comedy is Mike White, who made a name for himself in Hollywood thanks to Illuminated, the series he created half with Laura Dern.

Tuesday July 13

The Spanish basketball team, with the world champions trophy won in 2019.

‘The Spanish basketball family’

Where?: Amazon Prime Video.

What is it about?: This docuserie reviews twenty years of successes of the Spanish basketball team using as a common thread an unrepeatable generation, that of the “Golden Juniors” who won the World Cup in 1998 and, later, would become stars that would conquer Absolute World Cups, Europeans and would leave for the history books the final of the Beijing Olympic Games against the United States,

‘The Restaurant. 1951 ‘

‘The Restaurant. 1951 ‘is a spin-off of the well-known Swedish period series.

Where?: Filmin.

What is it about?: East spin-off from The Restaurant follows the Löwander family, who own a restaurant in Stockholm, after the events of the end of its first season. All its members spend the summer in the Swedish archipelago and there they will meet again the eldest daughter, now married with children, and the chef with whom she lived a love story.

‘Predators: The Podcast’

Ronan Farrow interviews victims of abuses of power of all kinds in ‘Predators’.

Where?: HBO Spain.

What is it about?Ronan Farrow was one of the journalists who exposed the abuse of Harvey Weinstein and recounted in a book both that case and the difficulties he had to overcome while investigating it. This six-chapter docuseries features interviews with the sources he used to write that book, exposing the entire Weinstein case in its magnitude.

‘Naomi Osaka’

Naomi Osaka is one of the stars of world tennis.

Where?: Netflix.

What is it about?: Naomi osaka delves into two years in the life of the Japanese tennis player, offering an intimate look at her career as one of the stars of the women’s circuit. Her activism in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement or how the death of Kobe Bryant, a very important figure for her, affects her, are a fundamental part of a docuseries that weaves her sporting success with the personal challenges that it entails.

Wednesday July 14

‘Masterful Robberies’ dramatizes several incredible robberies in the United States.

‘Masterful robberies’

Where?: Netflix.

What is it about?: Masterful robberies delves into three robberies that occurred in the United States in which their perpetrators managed to seize incredible loot by strokes of luck or thanks to elaborate plans, and then make beginner mistakes. Each coup is told in two chapters with recreations and interviews with some of those involved.

‘The body of the crime’ S1-3

Dana Delaney is the protagonist of ‘The body of the crime’.

Where?: Disney +.

What is it about?: Dr. Megan Hunt sees her career as a neurosurgeon cut short by a traffic accident, so she is now dedicated to being a coroner. And he leaves no head puppet in his search for the truth after the deaths of those who pass by his table. That’s the synopsis of The body of the crime, in which the main protagonist was Dana Delaney.

‘My father, the Zodiac killer’

‘My father, the murderer of the Zodiac’ focuses on the identity of this serial killer from another side.

Where?: Disney +.

What is it about?: The Zodiac Killer is one of America’s best-known serial criminals, and also one of its most famous open cases. His identity was never known, although there were many theories, and now comes this My father, the Zodiac killer in which a man inquires about his biological father and ends up getting a surprise.

Thursday July 15

‘I never’ premieres its second season on Netflix. / Isabella B. Vosmikova (Netflix)

‘I never’ S2

Where?: Netflix.

What is it about?: Devi achieved her goal of being a little more popular in high school, but things aren’t going to get any easier in season two of I never. She also wanted to fall in love and now she will have to choose between two boys, but at least she has the support of her friends. The comedy is co-created by Mindy Kaling, who has been inspired in part by her life.

‘El Cid’ T2

Jaime Lorente gives life to this younger Cid.

Where?: Amazon Prime Video.

What is it about?: King Fernando has died and his three sons rule in Castilla, León and the Galician territories. But everyone wants more, so the fratricidal war comes to the second season of El Cid with its protagonist trapped in the middle of all those intrigues and with Urraca scheming to achieve a power that is forbidden to him because he is a woman.

Friday July 16

‘Schmigadoon!’ is a musical comedy that aims to be a rarity.

‘Schmigadoon!’

Where?: Apple TV +.

What is it about?: Parodying and, at the same time, paying homage to Broadway’s golden age musicals, Schmigadoon! is a musical comedy that follows a couple who, during an excursion, meet a strange town in which all its characters seem taken from a musical. The problem is that they won’t be able to get out of there until they find true love.

Sunday July 18

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off of ‘Power’.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Where?: Starzplay.

What is it about?: Kanan was the main antagonist of Power, the series that told how a drug dealer and owner of nightclubs tried to get out of a criminal life. The second of the spin-off This fiction focuses precisely on Kanan as a teenager. He wants to follow the path of his mother, the leader of a major drug gang, but she tries to drive him out of business.

‘Paco’s Men’ T10B

‘Paco’s men’ will not take long to return. / Virginia Martín Chico

Where?: AtresPLAYER Premium.

What is it about?: The return of Paco’s men opens his second half of the season with the whole team trying to get out of the mess they got into at the beginning. A terrorist plot, a new generation of police officers and the usual humor of the series will be noticed again in this final stretch that will soon be broadcast open on Antena 3.