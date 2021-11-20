These are the best mobiles of the year in each category

Yesterday, like every year, a new edition of the Xataka Awards, who have celebrated their Twelfth Anniversary with this and have inaugurated a new award: the Xataka Leyenda Award for Pedro Duque. At the Capitol cinemas in Madrid, and with Joaquín Reyes as master of ceremonies, the gala took place in which the 66 technological products of the year were finally unveiled.

Of all the winners of the Xataka Orange Awards 2021, we will determine the four categories of smartphones, where Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi were the big winners of the night. But we also do not forget the Community Award, which went to the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Best Tablet, which went to the Apple iPad Pro 2021 (M1), and the Best Smartwatch, which corresponded to the Apple Watch Series 7.

Best super high-end smartphone

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX (128GB) – Alpine Blue

Best high-end smartphone

Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB with Android Operating System Color Gray

Best mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue

Best entry-level smartphone