These are the 3 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days

It’s time for another batch of free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days. There are three more games available for Xbox Live Gold members this weekend, and they’re ready to download. Among the games we have the latest installment in the popular NBA 2K22 series (which will have the next and new generation version), Crytek’s first-person PvP bounty hunter game Hunt: Showdown, and Ubisoft’s open-world racing game. , The Crew 2.

As always, remember that you will need Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of free Xbox games for the Free Play Days. They will be available from today until Sunday, November 21 at the last minute. Also, Most of these games are also on sale.

These are the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days

NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe at your feet. PLAY the NBA and WNBA NOW in realistic environments against real teams and players. Build your dream team in MyTEAM with the stars of today and the legends of yesterday. Start your career path in MyCAREER and rise to the NBA. Exercise your management skills as a powerful executive in My GM and My LEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere, can score in NBA 2K22.

Hunt: Showdown now available for free on Xbox

Ruthless nightmare monsters are on the loose in the swamps of Louisiana and you are part of a group of hardened gunmen who must rid the world of their horrible presence. On Hunt: Showdown you must eliminate these creatures of our world in exchange for generous loot and the chance to buy more powerful and bloodthirsty weapons. If you fail, death will strip you of your character and its equipment. However, you will keep your experience in a pool of characters, called a bloodline, forever.

The Crew 2 now available for free on Xbox

On The Crew® 2 you will enter the world of American motorsports as you explore the country by land, sea and air in one of the most exciting open worlds ever created. Pilot exotic cars, motorcycles, boats and light aircraft, feel the unbridled thrill of racing across the United States and put your skills to the test in numerous disciplines. Record your most powerful moments and share them with the push of a button.