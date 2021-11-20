These are the 200 most used passwords in 2021 and that you should avoid at all costs

“123456”, “ABCDF” and other niceties are the passwords that have accompanied us the most since the homo sapiens I discovered that modern fire called the Internet. But we are in the middle of 2021 and it is time to take a look at what are the most used passwords of our time: since The Awful Password List, an annual project carried out by password manager NordPass, have compiled this year’s favorites for a total of 200 passwords. If you’re wondering, “123456” is still used by the most conservationists (or forgetful).

The most used passwords of 2021 are just what you expected

Humanity does not disappoint, and the passwords NordPass has collected are … well, the ones we expected to find. Because nothing else, but when it comes to always stumbling over the same stone we have a teacher developed. To give us an idea, only in the top 20 can we find cute things like “111111” or “qwertyuiop”. In other words: even I who have no idea about hacking will be able to get those passwords. Well. I doubt it, but you know what I mean.

My favorite is “password123”, which will have been used by those people who have tried to innovate with respect to the usual trends … but, of course, it is still not an adequate password to protect your accounts from possible cyber attacks. Under these lines we leave you with the top 20 of the most used passwords in 2021 … so that you take note and avoid them at all costs.

List of the most used passwords

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. 12345

4. qwerty

5. password

6. 12345678

7. 111111

8. 123123

9. 1234567890

10. 1234567

11. qwerty123

12. 000000

13. 1q2w3e

14. aa12345678

15. abc123

16. password1

17. 1234

18. qwertyuiop

19. 123321

20. password123

“ From “password123” to “abc123”, the passwords that you should NOT use

“Unfortunately, passwords are getting weaker and weaker and people are still not maintaining proper hygiene with them,” NordPass CEO Jonas Karklys said in a statement. “It is important to understand that passwords are the gateway to our digital life And as we spend more and more time online, it is very important to take better care of our cybersecurity. “

The truth is that the situation has not improved over time. Looking back, we find that in the 2017 rankings there are also niceties such as “iloveyou”, “monkey” or the mythical “1234567”.