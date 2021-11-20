The worst couples in cinema | Film and TV

Chemistry is that I do not know what in I do not know where that makes us smile when we see a fictional couple that we love and makes us believe in love. When two actors or actresses are involved in their role and manage to convince us that they like each other and want each other, they make us feel the magic. But there are times when instead of magic they cause us to yawn. For the sample, these 10 movie couples that should never have been.

By Juliana Abaúnza @JulianaAbaunza

If they haven’t seen Red alert on Netflix You can skip the next few paragraphs, because they have spoilers, and continue with the list.

This new action movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, has a plot twist near the end of the story: It turns out that The Rock and Wonder Woman were a couple and were working together from the beginning.

The revelation comes to the eyes of Ryan Reynolds and those of us who saw the film in the form of an insipid and passionless kiss.

Who thought that these two would make a good couple? Didn’t they do a compatibility test? These are questions that will probably never be answered.

And just like The Rock and Gal Gadot, the cinema is full of couples who have so little spark that it makes you want to turn off and leave. Here we recall some:

Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright, in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

Sue me if you want, but what a bland thing this couple is. Sure, the history of the books dictated that these two would have to kiss at some point, but they did not count on the two actors looking at each other with the same enthusiasm with which they get up on Monday mornings. And the worst thing is that they are supposed to get married.

And they have children! Zzzzz, what a dream.

Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright in the Harry Potter saga. // Harry Potter movie

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, in Avengers: Age of Ultron

The decision to pair Black Widow and Hulk It’s one of the dumbest ever taken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Did it unite them that they felt like monsters? Bruce, because he is literally transformed into a monster and Natasha because… she is infertile.

This Joss Whedon-invented plot was quickly cut by the Russo brothers in the sequel.

Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux in, in Specter and No Time to Die

After Daniel Craig’s chemistry with Eva Green, who played Vesper Lynd in Royal Casino, there is nothing. Léa Seydoux will forgive me but she always has the same face and I never believed that she was in love with him or he with her.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, at The Hunger Games

In the story of this saga, the romance begins forced and Katniss really does not want to be with Peeta, so the lack of chemistry and bored face Jennifer Lawrence was looking at Josh Hutcherson with made sense.

But maybe you forgot that you had to look at him differently when they already fell in love.

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of the movie The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 // Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hayden Christenssen and Natalie Portman, in Episode II: Attack of the Clones

At this point we already know that acting is not one of Hayden Christenssen’s strengths, but here the fault is also a script that has phrases that make others feel sorry and that would make anyone sound like a robot.

Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, in Bewitched

Did anyone remember this unnecessary adaptation of Bewitched? Hopefully not, because of the many things that went wrong with this movie, the main one is how bad a couple Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell are.

Of course, be supposed to Samantha and Darryn, as in the original series, are an odd couple, but just because they’re different doesn’t mean there can’t be a spark..

Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston, in Along Came Polly

This is another couple that in history is supposed to be odd on purpose. Even though that’s the point of the movie (that they can fall in love, even if they are different), I always felt that this romance was very forced and that neither of us really had a desire for the other.

Ben Stiller and Jennifer Anniston in the official poster of the film My Girlfriend Polly. // Universal Pictures

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, in Jurassic World

I have a special place of hatred for Jurassic World in my heart. Part of the responsibility lies with this forgettable and clichéd couple.

Owen is the classic rebel who doesn’t care who then learns to care. Claire is the neurotic who learns to relax… and I am the person who wants to erase this movie from her head.

Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, in Free Guy

The least convincing thing about a movie in which the protagonist is an NPC from a video game is this deeply embedded romance at the end of the movie.

To see someone who Jodie Comer does have tremendous chemistry with, rather see how she looks at Sandra Oh in Killing Eve.

Mariah Carey’s ‘Fantasy’ plays a key role in Free Guy. Photo: Disney.

Brad Pitt and any actress

I have a theory and maybe one day I’ll write an article about this, but Brad Pitt has no chemistry with almost any woman on screen.

Think of Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts in The Mexican. Or in Brad Pitt and Catherine Zeta Jones in Ocean’s Twelve. Even with who would be his partner, Angelina Jolie, in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. No chemistry. ANY.

My theory is that the reason for this is that Pitt’s best roles are those in which he is not the lead (Fight Club, Snatch, Twelve Monkeys, Snatch, Inglorious Basterds) or those who do have chemistry, but with the other male lead (Interview with the Vampire, Ocean’s Eleven, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). The exceptions to this rule are, perhaps, Thelma and Louise, Legends of the Fall and Benjamin Button.