The unusual salary that Dani Alves will receive in Barcelona and for which he rejected Club América

Dani Alves had the opportunity to sign for Club América, but decided to sign with Barcelona for an unusual salary.

November 19, 2021 · 2:19 PM

Since Dani Alves signed for Barcelona to impose the age balance on the squad currently trained by Xavi Hernández, doubts about his salary were one of the biggest unknowns, but it was finally revealed.

The 38-year-old Brazilian footballer had a large number of offers on his table to be signed by various clubs on the American continent, including Club América, who longed to seal the arrival of a football legend like him.

However, his arrival at the Blaugrana team generated a wave of questions regarding the role he would occupy in the squad that former Al Sadd trains and about the salary he would receive for the rest of the championship in La Liga Santander.

In this way, through the Spanish press, the journalists discovered that the former Juventus will receive the minimum salary that the La Liga statute allows, that is, 155 thousand euros per year from its signing.

According to some of the Spanish journalists, this motno is what Lionel Messi manages to collect in just one day of work both at PSG and in his time as a Barcelona player.

In this way, Dani Alves will end up being one of the most renowned players in the culé team with an unimaginable salary, who will occupy a lguar as a guide for the youngest players.