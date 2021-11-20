The unexpected result of Checo Pérez in the free tests towards the Qatar GP

Sergio Perez is the only driver with previous experience on the Qatar circuit. (Photo: Hamad I Mohammed / REUTERS)

Sergio Pérez, the Mexican driver of the team of Red bull, who is in the fourth position at Formula 1 World Cup with 178 points, commented that the circuit Losail it is not an easy clue. His words came after setting the eighth fastest time in free practice, in what will be the debut of the Qatar Grand Prix, circuit that was replaced for him Japan GP for reasons of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning that in this career it could be defined next champion of the world, whose main candidates are the pilots Max verstappen from Netherlands and Lewis hamilton of the Britain.

For their part, the two GP free trials ended and left Verstappen in the position 3 and Sergio Pérez in the eighth position, respectively. Given this, the Dutchman said that, despite asking for balance during the laps, he found a circuit in which he had fun.

As to CzechHe mentioned that the margins of error are narrow and he hopes they can be strong in qualifying. The born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is at 25 points of his closest rival, which is Valterri Bottas from Mercedes, who could still exceed in the score and thus stay with third place with the pending races on the calendar for its conclusion of this 2021.

Sergio Perez is in fourth position in the F1 world championship with 178 points. (Photo: Hamad I Mohammed / REUTERS)

What’s more, Czech finished the first two sessions with his best lap in which he recorded a time of 1: 23,787, using the softer tire. In addition to this, the Mexican is the only one who has previous experience of this circuit, when he competed in the GP2 Asia Series with a car with characteristics similar to those of Formula 1.

“I have driven on this track before, when I was younger and little by little it is starting to come back to my memory now that I have been there, but I don’t feel that that has given me any advantage over the others,” said Sergio Pérez.

Until now, the results obtained in the practices left Valterri Bottas with the first position, followed by Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri, Max Verstappen and closing with Lewis Hamilton.

On the other hand, at the end of the tests, the Mexican met together with his Red Bull team to analyze behavior and performance of the tires, as well as the aerodynamic configurations that might apply to the qualifying phases and in the race itself.

It will be the first time that the Losail circuit appears on the F1 calendar, after replacing the Japanese GP with Covid-19. (Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari / REUTERS)

“I think we started well, although we have made some changes in the sessions and we have to review them, especially on the soft tire,” explained the Mexican.

Finally, Sergio Pérez added that, facing the classification, the differences will be even more diminished, noting that there are influences on the weather Depending on the time of day, what you need to study in order to use those factors to your advantage.

“It is an interesting place, especially when it goes from day to night; it’s very different. It is not an easy track and tomorrow we expect the wind to change so it will be interesting to see what happens (…) I think we have work to do overnight, we are not entirely happy with the balance of the car, so we have to try fix that before morning ”, commented the man from Guadalajara.

Sergio Pérez and Red Bull hope to have a good result in Losail to get closer to third place in the world championship. (Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani / REUTERS)

Three races remain for the 2021 season to end In Formula 1, Sergio Pérez is aware of this and knows that there is still a lot at stake. Although it did not achieve the expected results during the Brazilian Grand Prix, hope this weekend in Qatar you can have a fun and competitive race.

“I think we will be competitive there, and I hope we will make it difficult for (Mercedes). It’s a very fast track, with a lot of downforce, so we’ll see how fast we can be. (…) Qatar is going to be a very different track than Interlagos in Sao Paulo, so things will change. I hope we can be much stronger there throughout the weekend ”, concluded the Mexican rider.

KEEP READING:

Maximum tension between Mercedes and Red Bull in the preview of the Qatar Grand Prix: “Diplomacy is over”

The secrets of Hamilton’s new Mercedes engine that changed the rules of the game in the definition of Formula 1

The Hamilton-Verstappen war worsened: the curious video of a fan that heated the atmosphere in Brazil