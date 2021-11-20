The Rock remembers his beginnings in WWE, what a transformation!

The The Rock’s WWE debut 25 years ago: pineapple haircut and much less muscle

pineapple haircut and much less muscle The actor remembers his first time in the ring at the Survivor Series

25 years ago Dwayne johnson The Rock He made his WWE American wrestling debut, which over the years became his great springboard to fame. In a few years he became a star in the ring and then came the movies and the ‘title’ of highest paid actor in Hollywood. But the most interesting thing about the video is to see how now, at 49 years old, he is physically much better than when he stepped into the ring for the first time at 24 years old.

In his debut as a wrestler, The Rock wore blue pants and knee pads, white boots and, above all, great hair. And no sign of the incredible muscles he now sports. At that time the actor did not have the six pack of now, and his biceps, quadriceps and shoulders were not as big as they are now. He also had fewer tattoos …

“I stepped into the ring with a pineapple haircut”

“WOW, today 25 years ago I made my debut in the WWE Survivor Series at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York. Nobody knew who the hell I was, in fact, I didn’t even know what I was doing. But like today, yes I had a clear house: to give everything I have and pour my energy and passion into what I do. I will never be able to return everything I received. Thank you to the WWE universe for welcoming this punk boy who got on as one of the family into the ring with a pineapple haircut. That is why our connection is still as strong today as it was in the beginning. Thanks to Vince and the rest of the guys for launching my career. One of the biggest lessons I learned there was that you are so Well as are your rivals, without them you are nobody, it is a team effort. That is our dance and our business, I adore it! So good luck to the boys and girls who will debut in the Survivor Series these days, take care and have fun. “

