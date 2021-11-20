The reason why Nacho Beristáin demerited the achievements of Canelo Álvarez

Nacho Beristáin criticized Canelo’s achievements and assured that he has not earned the appreciation of the public (Photo: Twitter @ inaky_arzate)

Saul’s sweeping pass Canelo Álvarez for professional boxing has failed to convince all fans of the sport. The legendary coach Ignacio Beristain It is one of the voices that do not give credit to the achievements that have positioned Guadalajara for the best pound for pound in the world. Even the experienced character demerited the multiple titles he has obtained, as he assured that there are other important reasons, unrelated to sports, that consolidate the careers of boxers.

During an interview with the medium specialized in boxing, Left, the coach was questioned as to whether Canelo Álvarez would go down in the history of Mexican boxing should he beat Ilunga Makabu in the cruiserweight division. However, he assured that “Entering the history of boxing is not as important as getting into the hearts of people and to get there is very bastard”.

And it is that despite having cut with unbeaten streaks, unified all the titles available at 168 pounds and get the crown in four different weight divisions. Canelo Álvarez has been criticism target for, supposedly, choosing the rivals who can demand little from him above the ring.

Canelo Alvarez. He became the first Mexican to win all the titles in his division (Photo: Caroline Brehman / EFE)

One of the most critical moments occurred in February 2021 when, after having defeated Callum smith, defended his belts against the Turkish Avni Yildirim. The crash disappointed because the Mexican made the technical knockout just in the third round. Thus, the corner decided not to send the challenger to the fourth episode and the fight was over. Faced with criticism, the Canelo Team It was hidden in that they had not chosen to box with him, so Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), took responsibility for the decision.

Despite this, Canelo it has become a sensation in America. His 20 most recent lawsuits have been in that country and it is no wonder. Every time the Mexican rides in the ring, there is a guarantee of Total sale or the majority of the ticket. In addition to this, he has a record of 60 fights with 57 victories, 39 by knockout, as well as a couple of draws and a single loss.

Although the style of Canelo Álvarez is not to the liking of Nacho Beristáin, the coach recognized in the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, the qualities necessary to carry out the combats and achievements that have enshrined it at the top. In this way, he denied that the lawsuit agreed at cruiserweight with Ilunga Makabu represents a complication for the Mexican, since he assured that the contest will take place.

Ilunga Makabu will be Canelo Álvarez’s next cruiserweight challenge (Photo: Instagram/@ilungamakabu.official)

“It can be complicated by the difference in weight, but I don’t think that that black boy (Ilunga Makabu) has the capacity, what happens is that everyone wants to fight with him (Canelo Álvarez) per ticket “he declared.

And it is that Canelo made the risky decision to move up two categories that he was used to to fight in the last year. To compete against Makabu at cruiserweight, he must, at least, gain four kilos and a maximum of 14 kilograms in weight to comply with the rule and fight on equal terms. In this sense, Mauricio Sulaimán warned of the risk.

Canelo’s goal is clear. Beyond meeting the expectations of its critics, it seeks to break schemes and continue to break records. With the conquest of his fifth division he could enter the select list along with Sugar Ray Leonard, and Floyd Mayweather Junior, although other exponents did so in six or more.

