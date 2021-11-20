The reason Ariana Grande had to wear a wig

Many celebrities have been discovered wearing a wig. That may be the case of Michael Jackson, who, in his last years of life, always wore a straight, long, black hair. But, as revealed after the autopsy, it was not his natural hair, as he had very advanced alopecia, and he used to be shaved. Also, remember that he had a nasty accident during a Pepsi ad, in which his head literally caught fire.

This caused him to have a scar on his head, as his scalp was burned, revealing a ‘bald spot’ that caused him a lot of complex. And another celebrity who has recognized wearing a wig is Ariana Grande, a news that has left everyone surprised. So much so that the reactions have not been long in coming, and while some have praised his bravery for going public, others have shown their disbelief.

But it is like this. The 28-year-old singer has revealed that her hair was badly damaged due to the excessive use of dyes and other products. When she was just a teenager, and she appeared in the Nickelodeon series ‘Sam & Cat’, she was always shown with red hair, which made her her hallmark during her early years. The jacket spent so much time dyeing and bleaching her natural hair that, inevitably, it left sequels.

So he explained it bluntly. “I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every two weeks for the first 4 years that I played the character of Cat… as one would guess, that completely destroyed my hair. Now I wear a wig on ‘Sam & Cat’ ”explained the former Mac Miller. He did not want to elaborate much more, and we do not know if in his recent appearances, what he was wearing was a wig, or it was his natural hair.

But Ariana Grande took the opportunity to advise her younger fans, and recalled that a bad decision can condition the rest of her life. In his case, fortunately, everything had a solution, since his hair, although it was damaged, could be recovered little by little. He is not as healthy as he was before he dyed it, but at least he has not had to regret further damage.

Other celebrities who also wear wigs or extensions, for different reasons, are Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Madonna or Naomi Campbell. In the case of the latter, several images were leaked in which it was possible to see how her hair was very damaged, and she had very little hair in some areas.

Luckily, today there are wigs that look completely natural, and they look amazing.