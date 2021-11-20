The price of the renewal of Kylian Mbappé

Time is, right now, PSG’s greatest rival. Every day that passes the future of Kylian Mbappé, for which they paid € 180 M In 2017, he moved further away from the Parisian capital to get closer to the capital of Spain, to play in the ranks of Real Madrid.

After rejecting the offers of the set White in summer, they reached the € 200 M, the club’s strategy Meringue It has changed: they will wait until January to negotiate directly with the French star, since his contractual situation allows him to speak with any club, upon ending his relationship with the Parisians in June 2022.

The laws harm PSG

Although the objective of the capital club is to renew Mbappé, the player’s conditions would only allow signing a short contract, to be able to end up playing in Chamartin. However, a renewal, even in the short term, would be very expensive for the squad trained by Mauricio Pochettino.

And it is that as they point from Mark, the laws of the French country do not help PSG to undertake the operation. First, in France there are no termination clauses, something that makes a possible sale of the footballer difficult. The second stone on the road has to do with taxation. And it is that Mbappé can no longer welcome the regime d’impatriation, a fact that forces the French team to pay a net salary that corresponds to twice the gross.

Finally, in the event of a sale to a team, PSG will have to pay AS Monaco, the team where Kylian Mbappé played until 2017, € 35 M, according to an agreement reached by the Monegasques in the sale of their star.