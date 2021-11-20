The price of Bitcoin today Thursday, November 18, 2021

The price of Bitcoin stood at $ 56,922 dollars per unit, equivalent to $ 1,182,594 Mexican pesos, with which the main cryptocurrency showed a percentage advance of 6.08%.

MEXICO.- The price of Bitcoin stood at $ 56,922 dollars per unit, equivalent to $ 1,182,594 Mexican pesos, with which the main cryptocurrency showed a percentage advance of 6.08%, according to data from I investigated.

The price of Bitcoin on Investing and CoinMarketCap

According to Investing data, Bitcoin showed a percentage increase of 6.08% at the time of writing, reaching a price of $ 56,922 dollars per unit, an equivalent of $ 1,182,594 Mexican pesos.

On the other hand, on the specialized site of the cryptographic sector, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin experienced, in the last 24 hours, a percentage decline of 6.52%, with which the main cryptocurrency reached a value of $ 56 thousand 584 dollars per unit, equivalent to $ 1,175 thousand 430 Mexican pesos.

With this performance, Bitcoin showed a slight retracement of 13.25%

The price of Ethereum.

In the same way as Bitcoin, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, showed a percentage decline of 6.12% in the last 24 hours, reaching a value of $ 4,047 dollars per unit. With this, and even with its obvious decline, Ethereum showed a bearish behavior of 15.40%

