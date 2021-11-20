The photos that Jennifer López wants to delete from the internet

Although the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez He always appears to the nines in each presentation and in each photo on his social networks, he is also a human being who may have not so good days. There are some images captured by paparazzi, in those bad days, that surely the diva would like to erase from the Internet.

Images of the diva crying inside a car in which it seems that she was arguing with her ex-partner Alex Rodríguez have gone viral. Apparently these are photographs from January 2020, before the pandemic, on a day when the couple was going to the gym, but before getting out of the car they were arguing.

It is presumed that JLo cried while the baseball player made a complaint, since the movement of hands and the expression of anger of Rodríguez is observed, in front of the diva who looks without makeup, dejected and tearful. Then the couple got out of the car and headed to the gym.

Apparently from that moment things were not well between them. It should be remembered that Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez were officially engaged in 2019, when the diva received a ring valued at 1.8 million dollars and had their wedding planned for June 2020 in Italy, but they had to suspend it due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

In 2017 Jennifer and Alex started dating and in 2019 they got engaged, but in April 2020 the couple announced their separation. “We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so,” said the couple’s statement in which they announced the end of the engagement.

Although the reasons for the split are unclear, the baseball player’s reputation as “unfaithful” broke the diva’s confidence. In an interview after the breakup, Jennifer López says that in a moment of self-reflection she explained that she alone is responsible for her happiness. “It was a moment for me and no one else, it was me realizing that I was good for myself and that happiness began with me. And once I realized that, things happened“Said the singer who later recorded the song” change the pace “, as a motto of life at that time.

Three months after the break with Alex Rodríguez, the businesswoman also appeared in photos with her former boyfriend, Ben affleck, with whom he has decided to give himself a new opportunity and has said that he is “happier than ever” in this relationship, which was reborn 17 years later.

JLo has been married three times. The first time, with the Cuban Ojani Noa, in 1997 and four years later, with the dancer Chris judd. But his longest and most stable relationship was with Marc Anthony, with whom he married in 2004 and had two children, then they separated in 2011.

Now Jennifer López seems to have left behind those images that she wanted to disappear when she felt dejected next to the baseball player, because every appearance with Affleck the diva glows with happiness, as recently in a movie farewell at the Los Angeles airport, when the couple said goodbye with a long and romantic kiss.