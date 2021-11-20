The photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson that prove theirs

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the most unexpected couples of the year. Yes, we already refer to them as a couple. After a few weeks of many rumors, what we all suspected has finally been confirmed, and that is that they are dating. The last photos that have come out of both together leave no room for doubt.

A few weeks ago, and after Kim’s participation in ‘Saturday Night Live’ (where an incredible monologue was marked, by the way), speculation about their relationship began to circulate. At first we thought they were just gossip, but then a nearby source confirmed that there was something more than friendship between them and we were amazed.

The last we know about the couple is that they were caught by Palm Springs taking a romantic walk. In the images, which are already viral on social networks, you can see Kim and Pete holding hands, sorry? Neither the businesswoman nor the comedian could hide their smiles, which makes it very clear that things are going well between them.

According to the Daily Mail, these images take place near Kris Jenner’s mansion, where both have spent the 28th birthday of the comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’. To the joy of all, it was precisely in this celebration that they were photographed for the first time together after the rumors about their relationship came to light. An image in which we also saw Kim’s mother, which means that Davidson already knows the Kardashian family.

At the moment, neither of them has commented on it, but it is very possible that Kim wants to go with lead due to his recent divorce from Kanye West, which just a few days ago publicly asked him for a new opportunity.

