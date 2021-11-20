The Perseverance rover captures a helicopter flight on Mars on video, and the images provide “the most detailed view” of the aircraft in action.

NASA has shared the images captured by its Perseverance rover, which show the 13th flight of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter carried out on September 4, and which provide “the most detailed view so far” of the aircraft in action.

The agency notes that the flight lasted 160.5 seconds and it is considered one of the most complicated, since “it involved flying in varied terrain within the geological feature ‘Séítah’ and taking images of an outcrop from multiple angles for the rover team.” The helicopter, weighing just 1.8 kilograms, was recorded by the explorer’s two-camera Mastcam-Z and can be seen in two videos. One highlights the majority of your flight profile, while the other provides a close-up of takeoff and landing.

“The value of Mastcam-Z really shines through with these video clips,” said Justin Maki, deputy principal investigator for the Mastcam-Z instrument at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. “Even 300 meters away, we get a magnificent close-up of take-off and landing through Mastcam-Z’s ‘right eye’. And while the helicopter is little more than a blob in the wide view taken through the ‘left eye’, it gives viewers a good idea of ​​the size of the environment that Ingenuity is exploring, “stressed the scientist.

The recordings also show how Ingenuity maintains altitude during flight, revealing that after its initial ascent to 8 meters it is able to detect a change in terrain elevation and adjust its flight automatically. During the trajectory, the helicopter collected ten images “from the rocky outcrop with its color camera before returning to the frame and landing again at the target location,” the NASA statement said.

The agency also commented that the images obtained with the helicopter in September are complemented with those that were collected during flight number 12, “providing valuable information for the Perseverance scientists and the drivers of rovers scouts.” Ingenuity is currently preparing to make its 16th flight shortly.

