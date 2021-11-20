the master of biopics – Spoiler Time

When we think of Steven Spielberg we don’t necessarily think of biopics. On the contrary, surely the first thing that comes to mind are science fiction films that have been nailed in our hearts from generation to generation, such as ET, or adventures that we want to see again and again, like the saga of Indiana Jones. However, the director, producer and screenwriter from Cincinnati he has his good experience in telling biographical stories. As if this were not enough, their biopics are not always the same genre: telling stories of real people Steven Spielberg he has used comedy, drama, war movies and more. Let’s review some biographical films together:

1 The Sugarland Express (1974)

Since its inception Steven Spielberg he was interested in telling real stories. His first film released in theaters, The Sugarland Express, is based on the story of a married couple who decided to take a policeman hostage to prevent their son from falling into a foster home. What’s more, The Sugarland Express it is the first collaboration between Spielberg and the composer John williams, who has made the music for almost all the films of Spielberg.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYAhR034rHQ

2 Empire of the Sun (1984)

Already getting into the war genre, in 1984 Spielberg premiere Empire of the sun, based on the novel by JG Ballard, something like an autobiography of the author which tells the story of a wealthy British boy who, during the Second World War, ends up a prisoner of a Japanese concentration camp. Who plays it? A very young Christian bale, which is a must.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_WiDVA1kLY

3 Schindler’s List (1993)

Considered by many one of the best films in the history of cinema, Schindler’s List puts in the center of the scene Oskar schindler, a man who, despite belonging to the party Nazi in times of the Second World War, decides to risk everything to save more than a thousand Jews. A moving film, with a Liam Neeson impressive, who stayed with the Oscar for Best Film and Best Director, among others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG22XNhtnoY

4 Friendship (1997)

Located in 1839, Friendship tells the true story of a group of black slaves who decided to take control of the Spanish ship that transported them, the “Friendship“, To try to achieve freedom. Of course, they were persecuted and ended up being handed over to justice, where John quincy adams, played by a masterful Anthony Hopkins, tries to defend them from a time when rights were impossible for them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJFDOvGMD0U

5 Catch Me If You Can (2002)

As we said at the beginning, with his biographical films Steven Spielberg explored various genres. With Catch Me If You Can, as we met her in Latin America, he devoted himself to comedy telling us the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., A cheater who managed to make millions of dollars by posing as an airplane pilot. Of course, in the skin of Abagnale was Leonardo Dicaprio, who does everything right.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-7pyIxz8Qg

6 The Terminal (2004)

Also in a comedic tone, in the 2004 Steven Spielberg gave us the film The terminal, made by Tom Hanks, who plays a man who is forced, by citizenship issues, coups and borders, to live in an airport terminal. The film is based on the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian refugee who was forced to live in the Parisian airport Charles de Gaulle from 1988 until the 2006.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZqQRmhRvyg

7 Munich (2005)

Getting into the genre thriller, Munich It is based on the book Revenge, from George jonas, which tells the minutiae of the Israeli operation called “Fury of god“, Which was in retaliation for the attacks that occurred during the Olympics by Palestine in the year 1972. The movie, which stars Eric Bana, received five award nominations from the Academy, although he did not stay with any.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UXfuiREAFM

8 Lincoln

Perhaps one of the few biographical films he made Steven Spielberg about an immeasurably famous man. This film, released in the 2011, has to Daniel day lewis in the role of the iconic President of the USA and is based, in part, on the biography written by Doris Kearns Goodwing. In both the book and the film focus especially on the last four months of Lincoln’s life, before he was assassinated in 1865. TO Daniel day lewis, his performance earned him an award from the Academy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJVuqYkI2jQ

9 Bridge of Spies (2015)

Award winner of the Academy for Best Film (among others), Bridge of Spies puts at the center of the scene James B. Donovan, a lawyer played by Tom Hanks that, in full Cold War, was sent to conduct a prisoner exchange in Germany. As is your custom, Spielberg chose to tell the life of a little man who is capable of changing the course of history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JnC2LIJdR0

10 The Post (2017)

One of the most recent films of Steven Spielberg is, again, a thriller historical story that has two acting monsters as protagonists: Tom Hanks, a regular in the director’s films, and Meryl streep. The movie tells the story Katherine Graham, the newspaper heiress The Washington Post, and its publisher, Ben bradlee, Who decide to make public the “Pentagon Papers“, Which reveal that, during the Vietnam War, information has been hidden from the population. Of course, both the movie and Meryl streep were nominated for the awards of the Academy.