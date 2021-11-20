the markings of the suspicious Mercedes F1 rear wing

Mercedes and Red Bull Racing continue to provoke each other both on and off the track this season, and the intensity took another notch at the Qatar Grand Prix, when Christian horner He threatened to protest his rival’s car.

Red Bull has announced its discontent over the legality of the Mercedes rear wing on several occasions, with the team convinced that its rival is gaining an advantage outside the bounds of the regulations.

Their suspicions have been fueled by images, like the one below, showing apparent scuff marks next to the main shot.

These alleged scuff marks could point to the main wing element not being rigid and flexing up and down instead, although it could be something totally foreign, like an emulsion caused by a dirty airflow.

Detail of the rear wing of the Mercedes W12. Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull’s anguish with the wing situation accelerated in Brazil, with Lewis Hamilton able to overcome penalties that demoted him in both the sprint and the Grand Prix.

“The straight line speeds that we have seen in Mexico and Brazil, I think everyone could see that in Brazil it was not a normal situation,” Horner said.

“And yes, a new Mercedes engine comes with a higher performance, but when you have a closing speed of 27 km / h and you see witness marks on the endplates of the rear wing that have been marked by the wings that have been flexing, it’s very clear to us what has been going on. ”

It is undeniable that Hamilton’s straight-line speed advantage at Interlagos was impressive and that Mercedes was excluded after qualifying on Friday after the DRS failed to comply with regulatory measures.

However, it is understood that the effect that concerns Red Bull has nothing to do with the use of DRS. Instead, it is about the flexibility of the main plane of the wing under normal operating conditions.

Detail of the rear wing of the Mercedes W12. Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull seems to suggest that the trailing edge of the Mercedes W12 main plane flexes at a certain speed to create a larger opening than the regulations allow.

The distance between adjacent sections in any longitudinal vertical plane must be between 10mm and 15mm at its closest position, except, in accordance with article 3.6.8, when this distance must be between 10mm and 85mm when the DRS system is deployed.

If this is really what is happening, it would have the benefit of reducing downforce and drag, which would improve top speed.

In fact, it is the reason why slot spacers were introduced in the mid-2000s, as teams had begun to use aeroelasticity in such a way that they could increase performance by manipulating the gap between sections. wing.

Slot spacers have long been considered a way to prevent this from happening as they maintain a gap between the two sections, but if a team can find a way around this then of course it could offer an advantage. performance.

As part of the drastic measures against flex ailerons put in place earlier in the season, the FIA ​​also requires teams to place a series of dots on the rear wing so that its flex can be visually controlled from the on-board cameras (as seen see the McLaren illustration above, with white dots on the main plane and black dots on the top fin, if applicable).

However, it is understood that Red Bull has argued that they are ineffective in this case, as the points are in front of the area in question and the trailing edge of the main plane of the wing is hidden by the upper flap when exposed in the images.

During a press conference with Horner and Toto Wolff on Friday of the Qatar Grand Prix there was a new exchange, in which the former asked “How do you explain the markings on the end of the rear wing?”, To which the latter replied : “I think it is within what is allowed.”

As is always the case in these situations, the distinction comes down to whether the spoiler is legal when it is being tested.

There is currently no real test for compliance in this area, other than measuring the gap size statically.

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ head of track engineering, was quick to reply when asked on the subject:

“Well, we’ve taken a look at it and there are no scoring marks, so we’re not really sure what it is, but it seems like a story that’s not going to go away,” Shovlin told Sky.

“From our point of view, we are absolutely happy with what we have in the car. We have invited the FIA ​​to review it all they want.”

“They have no problem with what we have and we go to each circuit, we see which is the fastest wing we have, and that is the one we put in the car and that is what we will continue to do.”

“We will work on what is faster, we will put it in the car and we will not take advice from another team.”