The future looks in the past

In the last times Ferrari has set out to go even further with its cars by creating a series of extremely exclusive models that also pay tribute to iconic vehicles from Ferrari’s past. This is how the series was born Ferrari ICONA, a family of models with the philosophy of creating something different, something that does not exist in the market, uniting past and future taking as inspiration one of its most famous models.

So with the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 they were born as two barchettas Inspired by classic 1950s racing models such as the 166 MM, 750 and 860 Monza. Now him third model in the ICONA series take as inspiration the Sport Prototypes of the 60s like the mythical Ferrari 330 Daytona P4 and the 350 Can Am 1967. In fact it is very likely that you are familiar with some appearances that he has had still camouflaged in recent months. Now at last it is discovered under the name of Ferrari Daytona SP3, a spectacular and exclusive supercar with a mid-engine and rooftop ‘Targa’ that relives the glory of that triplet in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona in a modern car.

Based on the LaFerrari

This new limited edition model presented at Mugello on the occasion of the Ferrari World Finals 2021 completes a luxury trident with the two Monzas that pays homage to the sporty past of the Italian house, but unlike its brothers, who were born on the basis of the 812 Superfast, the Daytona SP3 hides under its new body, the DNA of the LaFerrari, with a motor 6.4-liter atmospheric V12 placed in the rear central position capable of offering 840 hp power and 697 Nm of maximum torque and that it is capable of achieving 9,500 rpm, associated with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Some figures that will serve to move an exclusive supercar that weighs in total 1,485 kg, 60 less than the LaFerrari Aperta, and that leaves a distribution of 44/56 pesos. With these ingredients this new Daytona is capable of doing 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds and 0 to 200 in 7.4 seconds, reaching more than 340 km / h of maximum speed.

With the beauty of the prototypes of the 60

This base is now dressed in a new attractive body made entirely of carbon fiber, which seeks to replicate those prototype forms of the 60s, with a design of voluptuous but clean shapes and with marked volumes, such as the wheel arches, in the style of the 60s, its wraparound windshield or its air inlets and outlets with a grid style with horizontal lines for a more classic look. Here the aerodynamics It does not have any active elements or large spoilers, but if there are flaps as in the models from which it is inspired, all the aerodynamic elements are integrated into the bodywork. Even the headlights have flaps or small tabs that cover them and that open when the low beam is activated.

So as a result we have a car that takes the forms of those classic models but that feels like a totally new model. In fact own Flavio manzoni, designer of the house of Maranello made it clear by pointing out that this Daytona SP3 “It is not a vintage style Ferrari, it is a reinterpretation of the iconic models of the brand with a new style”.

The most striking part of this set is that it is a convertible type ‘Targa‘With a carbon fiber roof that can be removed manually and will have to be left at home when not in use, in fact the tiny front trunk only has space for an emergency canvas roof. On the left side of the body is the oil cooler for the clutch and gearbox and on the right side the oil cooler for the engine. This, far from being a detail without too much importance, is what allows to give this model that characteristic form of a classic prototype.

“The design is marked and conditioned by the placement of the radiators on the sides of the body, which has allowed us to create those large double air intakes that run along the sides and create a unique and at the same time voluptuous style” says Manzoni.

A sporty and technological driving position



The interior shows so racing as the exterior, with some seats that are integrated into the chassis forming a single piece that integrates the central console while, and is that as it happened in the LaFerrari the seats are not adjustable, but we will have to adjust the pedals and the steering wheel.

It does not lack that yes a fully digital dashboard with a 16 inch curved screen to be able to access all the information of the car. All this in an interior with the highest quality of materials that not only uses carbon fiber in areas such as doors and thresholds, but also Kevlar. As you can imagine being a Limited Edition model like this, the whole car is also highly customizable through the Taylor Made division of Ferrari.

Only 599 units at 2.2 million a piece

This Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be limited to only 599 pieces with a price that in Spain will be 2.2 million euros that will begin to be delivered to their lucky owners to end of 2022 and until 2024.

