The Forgotten Battle, Dune, Pig

The Forgotten Battle (M18)

127 minutes on Netflix, 4 stars

On the list of notable WWII events, the Battle of the Scheldt is not nearly as famous as, say, the Battle of Britain.

This 2020 Dutch movie, added to Netflix last month (October), may correct that oversight. It is a well-told and emotional drama that forgoes explosions and bullets in favor of seeing how the German occupation and the struggle for the liberation of the Netherlands affected civilians living in the conflict zone around the Scheldt estuary.

Teuntje (Susan Radder) is a municipal official whose family has thus far avoided crossing paths with German squatters until her brother was arrested on suspicion of being a member of the resistance. Meanwhile, British glider troops led by Captain Turner (Tom Felton) fall nearby. Between them and the safety of friendly lines is a formidable force of German defenders.

Dune (PG13)

149 minutes, streamed on HBO GO, 4 stars



Sharon Duncan-Brewster in Dune. PHOTO: HBO GO

Until a week ago, this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel could only be seen in theaters. It is now also online, on HBO GO, good news for anyone who needs to take a break due to its long duration of almost three hours.

French-Canadian director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve does the crucial world-building work without resorting to too many storytelling or text errors or getting bogged down in self-indulgent minutia.

Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and his concubine Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), is visited by strange dreams.

Your clan, by order of the emperor, is about to take command of Arrakis, the only source of spices, the material that prolongs life and makes it possible to travel faster than light. House Harkonnen, the former trustees, is unwilling to give up their award.

Villeneuve, known for his sci-fi “big ideas” – he directed the 2016 alien contact movie and the 2017 Android-Pinocchio story, Blade Runner 2049 – adapts Herbert’s spaceship and sand fantasy with his trademark minimalist approach.

Pork

NC16, 92 minutes, opens November 11 exclusively on The Projector, 4 stars



Nicolas Cage in Pork. PHOTO: NEON / THE PROJECTOR

This drama about the hunt for a missing pig friend is scary and funny in equal measure. A hairy and almost mute Nicolas Cage is Rob, a lonely forest dweller who makes his living as a truffle hunter, helped by his talented pig.

When the creature is stolen, Rob is forced to leave his cabin and enter the bright lights of Portland, Oregon, to immerse himself in its delicious but dangerous sophisticated cooking scene. Alex Wolff is Amir, a truffle merchant who is Rob’s only friend. He is a man reluctantly drawn on Rob’s mission.

American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski’s first feature film has been compared to the John Wick franchise (2014-2019), but the resemblance extends only to the missing animal as a plot trigger. This is by no means an action movie, although there is a lot going on.

Rob de Cage, stoic beyond measure and sporting the gaping wounds received from the beatings like a religious icon, opens up as the story progresses.

Information about the Amir of Wolff also appears, especially about his relationship with his father Darius, played by a surly Adam Arkin. Darius is a truffle dealer who protects his business with the scorched earth intensity of a mob boss.