The foreigners that America will put transferable in the next winter market

The results of the America club In the last soccer year they have made up the problems in the squad, because although some soccer players they don’t perform what is expected and is tried to accommodate them elsewhere, Santiago Solari scored enough points to make the Eagles as a functional and practical equipment.

With information from our collaborator, Jonathan Peña, it is known that some foreign they are already with foot and a half off the team. Is about Nicolas Benedetti , who although he has a multi-year contract, is looking for a place in another team. Renato Ibarra is another that will cease to be Cream blue, because after his controversial return, was injured again. Leonardo Suarez previously showed the uncertainty of not knowing if he will renew, because in the face of Few minutes that Solari has given it, it is not expected to continue. Finally, Nicolas Castillo, for obvious performance reasons, would leave Coapa.

On the other hand, one of the players who Santiago Solari want to keep in the America Anyway, it is Emmanuel Aguilera, a central defender who even 32 years old, is still confidence for the Argentine strategist, who personally asked to extend the employment relationship one more year.

The possible departure of Santiago Baños del América

The Sports President of Club América has nothing guaranteed, and recent failures of the team put it with negative balance in the Eagles. It is expected that, if the Azulcremas they do not get the championship in the league of the Scream Mexico 2021, Santiago Banos be removed from office, and one of the names that sounds to replace him is Jorge Valdano.