the film debut of renowned actor Johnny Depp

In the first “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, or Nightmare in these parts, several unknown actors managed to reach fame, the best example is Johnny Depp, who at only 21 years old was a total stranger at the time of being chosen to play Glen Lantz (the protagonist’s boyfriend).

Wes Craven (director of the film), stated that in the audition that the young actor made, he managed to notice that: “In a sense he exerted an attraction similar to that of James Dean. His personality was very powerful as well as subtle. “

“Nightmare” was the first film Depp appeared in and it turned out to be the stepping stone to the career of one of the most iconic actors in the “Hollywood” industry.

This film cost just under $ 2 million, grossing 57 million USD in theaters.

During the filming, approximately 500 gallons of fake blood were used for the production of the special effects. For the famous scene of the death of Glen (Depp’s character) and to be able to achieve the geyser of vital fluid, The producers used reddened water, since the blood that the production normally used did not produce the effect they needed in the chamber.

