The day Sylvester Stallone refused to play “Superman” Hollywood actors | Celebs | FAME

American actor Sylvester Stallone is undoubtedly one of the most remembered stars of cinema for his leading role in the saga of “Rocky”, where he played the boxer Roberto Balboa, who rose to fame for his memorable fights with renowned wrestlers of the time. Other of the New York actor’s hits are “Rambo”, “Cobra” and “Lock Up”.

Due to his more than 50 years of experience, Stallone has great fortune and the admiration of millions of people around the world. Not for nothing has his impeccable work made him the owner of three ‘Oscars’, three ‘Golden Globes’, two ‘BAFTAs’, among many other recognitions in the categories of best actor and best screenplay.

Although he has a broad film career, there was a film that he refused to participate in. Is about “Superman”, the successful 1978 production that starred Christopher reeve; then find out all the details.

Although he has a broad film career, there was a film that he refused to participate in (Photo: AP)

PRODUCERS CONTACT STALLONE

Because the artist was at the peak of his career, various producers wanted to have him in their projects. Thus, in 1977, the film crew “Superman”Decides to schedule an appointment with him to propose to be the protagonist and give life to the legendary Clark Kent; however, the agreement would not materialize.

In 1977, the team of the film “Superman” decided to contact him (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

WHY DID SYLVESTER REFUSE TO BE SUPERMAN?

I had other dreams. After carrying the recognition of a character as fierce as Rocky Balboa, Stallone didn’t want to get involved in projects that might show him looking childish. This is how when considering that “Superman” I’d follow a shaky line, decline the offer.

Sylvester Stallone poses with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters (Photo: AP)

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF SYLVESTER STALLONE?

SAGE STALLONE

Sage was the first child of Sylvester Stallone. He not only participated in the movie “Rocky V”, but also in other productions such as “Daylight” and “Oliviero Rising”. His last work was done in 2010 in “The Agent”. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 36 from cardiac arrest in 2012.

SEARGEOH STALLONE

Sage’s brother was born in 1979 and his name is Seargeoh. At the age of 3 he was diagnosed with autism after experiencing communication difficulties. Despite this, he had a role in the “Rocky” saga as Rocky Jr, before Sage.

SOPHIA STALLONE

Sylvester Stallone’s third marriage to Jennifer Flavin resulted in the birth of Sophia in 1996. She is also linked to art, although not precisely because of any involvement in the world of acting.

Sophia prefers to spend several hours reading literary books. In addition, with his sister Sistine they have a podcast where everything is discussed. “From adult to single life and wacky stories, including exciting guests who join the chaos.” This can be found in its description on Apple Podcasts.

SISTINE STALLONE

Sistine Stallone is 23 years old and the daughter of Jennifer Flavin. In addition to participating in her sister Sophia’s podcast, she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and become an actress. For now he is part of TV shows like “Love Advent” and in the movies “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.” Sistina and Sophia eventually share some videos of their day to day on their TikTok accounts.

SCARLET STALLONE

Scarlet is the youngest of all Stallone’s children. She was born in 2002 and is 19 years old. In June 2021, he finished high school and his father celebrated the moment with a family photo, which he shared on social networks. One of the recognitions that Scarlet has, at her young age, is having been ‘Miss Golden Globes’ at the 2017 ‘Vanity Fair’ awards ceremony.

