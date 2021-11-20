The dark side of Christian Bale, ‘the best Batman in cinema’, El Siglo de Torreón

Christian Bale currently enjoys a successful career in Hollywood with great film titles that have gradually led him to the peak of his career.

However, for the famous “Batman” actor in Christopher Nolan’s films it has not been easy to get to where he is now because it is known that Bale suffers from anxiety disorders that are aggravated when having to play a character in the screen.

Christian was only 11 years old when he suffered his first anxiety attack.

It is worth mentioning that the British actor began his career at a young age by participating in TV commercials for cereal brands and had already captivated audiences with his role in the miniseries Anastasia: The Mýstery of Anna.

However, it was a much larger and demanding project that led him to experience a panic attack, as Steven Spielberg had chosen him to star in The Empire of the Sun.

It was 1987, and the film crew had traveled to Paris to promote the film. It was there that the stress overtook little Bale and he just collapsed.

After the premiere, Christian became the young promise of the seventh art; the great revelation, the one chosen by Master Spielberg.

His fame became international. And although among the honeys of success, the episode of anxiety lost importance, it caused an irreparable fracture in the actor’s family; a rift that shaped the boy’s character forever.

This was revealed by the former personal assistant of the star, Harrison Cheung, in his lurid book: “Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman.”

According to the author, the protagonist of The Fighter grew up whipped by his father, David Bale, a commercial airplane pilot who demanded that he succeed in Hollywood at all costs, and who sowed in him a constant fear of failure.

On the other hand, his mother, Jenny James, a circus dancer, did not want her son to become obsessed with acting. After the anxiety crisis that he lived in Paris, he feared for his fragility, which contrasted with the voracity of the entertainment world. She was trying to protect him.

“From the moment he participated in The Empire of the Sun, everything changed. He became the breadwinner for the family. His mother wanted Christian to stay at the family home in Bournemouth and go to college. But her father insisted that she go to Hollywood and become a star. Emotionally, his parents used Christian like a soccer ball, ”Cheung said.

Determined that the young actor achieve success, David Bale took his son to Los Angeles in 1991. He separated him at 17 from his mother and one of his sisters, Sharon, (who remained in the United Kingdom).

Then Christian Bale’s career began in the mecca of cinema, and a lot has rained since then.

This Saturday, January 30, the actor from Wales is turning 47 years old, already as a consecrated artist. With an Oscar behind him (for The Fighter); two Golden Globes (The Fighter and The Vice of Power) and with the title of “Best Batman in history.”

However, throughout his artistic career, Christian Bale was never able to free himself from the ghosts that haunted him as a child.

Trapped between perfectionism and insecurity that characterize him, (and that were already perceived at 11 years old); And in an internal battle between professionalism and anger, money and mistrust, genius and self-loathing, today Bale is considered one of the most difficult stars in Hollywood.

Criticized by his colleagues, (Natalie Portman or Aitana Sánchez Gijón); scandal detonator (the Golden Globe that thanked Satan); and involved in serious accusations (the complaint for assault on his mother and sister), he built a reputation as an impossible actor; and his “demons” overshadowed the promised path to Eden.

When he left for Hollywood, the family gap widened. The actor’s father, described by Cheung as a “manipulative” person, strove to distance mother and son.

“I saw how David controlled Christian, even to the point of filtering Jenny’s phone calls. If she advised him to go to college, he would say, ‘Look, even your mother doesn’t have faith in you.’ It definitely separated Christian from Jenny, ”recalled the former assistant.

In 1991, the marriage broke up. And the actor’s detachment from his mother became more apparent.

“Christian adored his father, a charming and charismatic man who filled the room, but David viewed his son as a form of income. He went on to say that Jenny was interested in Christian’s money. That left Christian deeply unsure of who he could trust, ”Cheung said.

During those years, the ex-pilot drank frequently. After the divorce, she never worked, and lived at the expense of her son. On one occasion, Jenny traveled to Los Angeles, but the celebrity did not pick her up.

“Christian sent me to the airport for her. Jenny was crying because her son had not come in person. (…) I felt sorry. She did her best to be a caring and protective mother after the collapse in Paris, ”Cheung wrote in her book.

On December 30, 2003, David Bale passed away from brain lymphoma.

Three years earlier, his son had stopped paying his expenses, and had withdrawn his payroll, supposedly because he mismanaged money. But even then the protagonist of Little Women did not resume the relationship with his mother, and the tension between them ended up exploding in 2008.

After the success of films like American Psycho (2000) or The Machinist (2004), in 2005 he was offered the opportunity to give life to “Batman”.

George Clooney and Chris O’Donell had played the legendary superhero before, but both failed with their portrayals.

Bale, however, unleashed a furor. A perfectionist and obsessive in his work, he conquered audiences by turning “Bruce Wayne” into a disturbing, gloomy and violent man, far removed from the good-natured stereotype of caped characters.

In 2008, Batman: The Dark Knight was released, the second of the three films in the series directed by Christopher Nolan. And that year, the protagonist decided to reunite with his family before the London premiere, after “a long time without seeing each other.”

It was July 20, the eve of the big premiere. His mother, his sister Sharon and her three children went to the exclusive Dorchester hotel, where the actor was staying. They arrived on time at 5:00 p.m., but had to wait in the lobby for more than four hours.

Upon arrival, Bale was silent. They went up to the suite, where a heated argument broke out. The details of what happened then are still a mystery, but it is known that afterwards, the two women went to a Hampshire police station to file a complaint against Bale for assault.

The news set off a scandal, and overshadowed the premiere of Batman. It was even said that mother and daughter had asked the famous $ 100,000, which unleashed their fury. None wanted to comment on the matter, and it was Cheung who shed some light on the facts.

The former assistant got some statements that Sharon gave to a friend, remembering what happened that night. In the conversation, she explained that her mother, Jenny, had been rude to the actor’s wife, former model Sibi Blazic.

“Mom had hung up (on the phone) on Sibi about four months earlier because she got aggressive. Sibi then phoned and apologized. On the night we stayed, Christian started arguing with Mom about never hanging up on his wife again. “

Sharon assured that before the dispute, they had not had any confrontation, and they got along well.

“We had all been looking forward to an evening together after such a long time. The next day, I drove home for four hours before going to the police. I asked them to speak to Christian before he left, as we felt that his physical and verbal actions (especially in the presence of children under 12 years old), and the fact that he did not show any remorse, needed to be pointed out as wrong behavior. ”, He added.

On the 22nd, Bale went to London’s Belgravia police station in the morning to give a voluntary statement. He left without being charged, and 48 hours later his mother and sister withdrew the complaint.

Sharon’s version was confirmed shortly after by a source close to the interpreter, who told the Daily Mail that Jenny had disrespected Sibi at the Dorchester. Although Christian “did not put a finger on anyone”, the situation “got out of control.”

“He was very stressed and got into a heated argument with his mother because she was saying terrible things about him and his wife. Normally, he would have called a friend and they would have gone for a drink and calm down, but at that point, he was literally trapped with his mother and sister by the army of admirers and paparazzi waiting for him outside, “he explained.

After the confrontation, the Hollywood star cut off all communication with his family for many years.

If in 2008 the conflict at the Dorchester Hotel revealed Christian Bale’s problems in controlling his anger, a year later, his explosive character was exposed in a regrettable audio, which even made him fear for his career and his future.

While filming Terminator-Salvation (2009), cinematographer Shane Hurlbut made the mistake of accidentally crossing into the artist’s field of vision. The star exploded in fury, allowed itself to be carried away by its demons, and vomited endless insults and disproportionate threats.

“I want you to get off the damn set asshole.” “Damn, you’re a fan.” “I’m going to kick your fucking ass if you don’t shut up for a second, okay? Do you want me to destroy your damn lights? Do you want me to destroy them? So why are you trashing my scene? ”Bale yelled.

The audio was leaked to the press, and it went viral on the Internet. The controversy returned to involve the protagonist of American Psychopath, who acknowledged that his attack was “inexcusable”, and years later, in an interview with Happy Sad Confused, he said that he still had “enormous regrets about it.”

“It was a very unusual occasion. A great learning lesson for me. No matter how much you get carried away in a scene, don’t allow yourself to behave that way. “

Although he described his attack as a specific and isolated event, his reputation as a complicated actor has been confirmed by other colleagues.

In 2004, Bale starred in El Maquinista. In the film he gave life to a man who is gradually wasting away because he is unable to sleep. The actor gave himself so much to his character that he lost 30 kilos to interpret it, and according to his cast colleague, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, he would arrive on set and “did not speak to anyone.”

In 2015, he recorded The Knights of Cups with Natalie Portman. In an interview with The National Enquirer, the actress’s spokesperson said the experience was difficult. He described Bale as an artist “very insecure and obsessed with perfection”, who had the whole team repeat the same scenes until he was happy. A satisfaction that never really came from his exhausted level of self-demand.

And it is that despite the fact that the British is considered today “one of the best actors of his generation”, “the king of the transformation of the XXI century”, and “the best Batman in the history of cinema”, all his titles They could not heal the insecurities that he dragged from childhood, aggravated by the stress that his father subjected him to.

In his book, Cheung recounted that every morning, David Bale would bring his son a full breakfast of scrambled eggs with baked beans and English tea. “He was walking up the stairs screaming, ‘Who is the greatest actor in the world?’ And you heard that sleepy voice answering, ‘Yo! I am it!'”.

In 2019, Bale reconnected with his mother, and at the end of 2020 he joined the cast of Thor 4: Love and Thunder, to embody the villain of the film.