The Bourne saga is to be seen in its entirety on Netflix: a ranking from best to worst – Tvshow – 11/20/2021

Now that what is in style are the series, one way to invite you to see it is by advising that the Bourne saga can be seen, precisely, as a five-episode miniseries. The films of the franchise are available from today on the Netflix service and some of them are on NSNow de Nuevo Siglo.

So, by the way, you will be seeing one of the great influences of modern action cinema: its style can be traced in things as different as James bond or in the movies of John wick. It combines international intrigue and violent fights shown with fast montage and cameras.

Based on a character created by Robert ludlum, the saga has three adaptations of his novels and a free version based on situations and characters that emerged from them.

They are in chronological order, and with the name that premiered in Uruguay: Unknown identity (2002) from Doug liman, Bourne supremacy in 2004 and Bourne, the ultimatum in 2007 (both from Paul Greengrass), The Bourne Legacy in 2012 by Tony Gilroy and Jason bourne in 2016 and Greengrass. All except the legacy you’re in Jeremy renner and Bourne is not there, they are starred by Matt Damon.

As a character, Bourne is a kind of superhero who came back from the dead (we met her floating in the middle of an ocean storm with two bullets in her body) and tries to discover who she was until then. The only thing he has, and it was taken from his body, is a bank account number in Switzerland.

The first clues of his origin appear when he discovers a capacity and a lethal body speed that must come from somewhere. In the bank vault, there is a pile of silver, various passports and a revolver.

Eventually he will discover that he was a soldier for a secret agency that handles the dirty jobs of the American government. They will go after him, he will go after them, as he tries to retrieve more data from his past and is frustrated by any attempt to start over.

Ludlum wrote three Bourne novels between 1980 and 1990 and, after his death in 2001, the saga continued with Eric Van Lustbader, who signed 11 installments and Brian Freeman who wrote the last two in 2020 and 2021. There is also a spin off of two books (there is another one announced for 2022) by Joshua Hood on Treadstone, the government show Bourne was accountable to, which had a one-season serial adaptation in 2019.

Identity Unknown, As We Are, was adapted as a miniseries in 1988 with Richard Chamberlain as Bourne and Jaclyn Smith – Charlie’s Angel! – as Marie St. Jacques, his romantic interest.

In case you’re excited to review the saga, here is a guide to each of the Bourne films. From the best to the worst.

one Unknown identity.

Perhaps due to the surprise it caused at the time and how revolutionary it still looks today, the first of the saga – released in Uruguay, according to Cinestrenos, on November 15, 2002 – is still the best. It presents not only the character but also a style. Liman, when he can, is one of the great action film directors (Mr and Mrs smith, On the edge of tomorrow, Barry seal) and here he was founding his way of presenting it. There is an agility in the story, in the camera, in the montage that gives the film a very rushed air. Damon is amnesiac and counts on Marie (Franka Potente) to accompany him to Berlin to explain something to him. Everything happens to them.

Two Bourne supremacy

Although its name is the same as Ludlum’s second novel, it is a free adaptation. The story begins in Goa, where Bourne and Marie have gotten away from all danger. However, they are discovered and, after watching his girlfriend die (disappearing into the water at L’Atalante) decides to go back to have someone explain something to him and, since we are, avenge Marie’s death. New characters appear including the relentless Pamela Landy who plays Joan Allen and who, as she is told several times, has no idea where she is getting into.

three Bourne: The Ultimatum

He picks up exactly where the other left off: with Bourne beaten up and on the run from Russian police in Moscow. The most conspiracy of the saga takes the action to Turin, London, Madrid, Tangier, New York followed by an omnipresent and atrocious surveillance system. There is a dead journalist and an open ending that we all knew announced that there were going to be more Bourne stories to tell. The look of the film is pure Greengrass, a restless camera director as demonstrated in the interesting Captain Philips and United 93.

The sequel came nine years later with Damon reverting to his memory-regaining character (good there!). And that he is going to have to return, of course, to the battlefront. He joins a group of hacktivists in which Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles, who is the only one left from the first movie) and that they infiltrated the FBI network. In addition to the excuse for a thriller, the affair allows Bourne to trace his family past. Tommy Lee Jones joins the troupe as CIA director who sends Alicia Vikander to hunt down our hero.

five The Bourne legacy

Not bad but Damon isn’t there. All good with Jeremy rennerBut you love Bourne.