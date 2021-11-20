The booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for all adults by the US health authorities.

The health authorities this Friday extended their authorization of the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine to offer it to all those over 18 years of age (until now it was only recommended to those over 65 years old and those who had special risk due to health problems or for his work), given the rise in hospitalizations in people who have already received the initial doses, and the risk posed by the upcoming holiday season.

This measure simplifies what has so far been a confusing list of who is eligible, by allowing Anyone 18 years of age or older choose the Pfizer or Moderna Pharmaceuticals Booster six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine they received first.

Even those who have the single dose of Johnson & Johnson can receive a booster from the other pharmaceuticals within two months of their injection.

Vaccines against COVID-19 were approved for the first time in late 2020 and within a few months they were available to all adults over the age of 18 in massive immunization campaigns across the country. John Locher / AP

“We heard loud and clear that people needed something simpler, and this, I think, is simple,” FDA vaccine chief Peter Marks told The Associated Press.

The experts concluded that lVaccines are safe and also necessary to maintain immunity against the virus. While the three COVID-19 vaccines licensed in the United States offer strong protection against serious illness, including hospitalization and death, protection from infection may diminish over time.

The expansion measure comes as new COVID-19 cases have risen steadily over the past two weeks, especially in places where cold weather keeps people indoors. The increase in infections has led some states to authorize in advance the reinforcement to all their residents over 18 years of age.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), Rochelle Walensky, supported in the afternoon the opinion of a group of independent advisers of the agency that recommends urging in particular people over 50 to receive the effort.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized its emergency use on Friday morning, the first necessary step for tens of millions of people could get another dose of protection before the new year.

Just hours later came the go-ahead from the CDC’s committee of independent experts, in a unanimous vote, and the agency’s official recommendation was finally known.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made some specific recommendations: people age 50 and over, and all adults in long-term care facilities, must receive the reinforcement. The dose can be optional for those between 18 and 50 years old. But everyone can decide whether or not to receive it based on what they consider to be their individual risk.

“We want to make sure that we give the best possible protection“said Dr. Matthew Daley, CDC advisor, Kaiser Permanente Colorado.

In a presentation to the committee, Dr. Oliver Brooks explained that they had concluded that the Pfizer booster was safe and effective. Although Modern did not provide data on the effectiveness of its booster, the drug manufacturer showed that it increased levels of antibodies against the virus. For both vaccines, he said, the evidence to date on a heart condition called myocarditis is reassuring.

The original goal of the Joe Biden Administration was to provide reinforcements to everyone. But in September, a group of FDA advisers voted overwhelmingly against that idea, based on the continued efficacy of vaccines in most age groups.

Instead, they approved an additional dose of Pfizer only for the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with chronic health problems.

Since then, Administration officials, including Anthony Fauci, have continued to advocate the use of boosters more widely, noting that even milder infections in younger people can cause a “long COVID” and other complications. “I don’t know of any other vaccine where we only care about keeping people out of the hospital”Fauci said at a briefing on Wednesday.

What is the effectiveness of the reinforcements

Last week, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech presented new data to argue that boosting a broader group of the population could help reduce infections in a critical period.

The companies did a study of 10,000 adults of all ages and found that a booster restored protection against symptomatic infections to about 95%, even in the presence of the extra-contagious delta variant.

It’s too early to tell if that high level of protection will last longer after a third injection than after the second, something Sahin said companies will continue to analyze the data.

In support of this evidence, Britain released data this week showing the same increased protection once it began offering boosters to middle-aged and older adults. Israel has indicated that the additional doses for the general population have helped stem a new wave of cases in the country.

The vaccination campaign, in numbers

Vaccination campaigns began in the United States last December, about a year after the pandemic began.

More than 195 million people are fully vaccinated in the country, defined as having received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 30 million have already received a booster.

Some experts worry that all the attention paid to boosters could undermine efforts to reach the 60 million people in the United States who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not been vaccinated.

Boosters for teens are not yet being discussed, and doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for children are only now being rolled out for those ages 5 to 11.