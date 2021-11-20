The best PHOTOS of the longest lunar eclipse of the century

North America and much of South America were able to admire on the night from Thursday to Friday an emoon clip “almost total”, the longest of its kind since 1440.

The eclipse, in whose strongest phase on Friday the visible surface of the Moon was darkened by 99.1%, will also be visible later from parts of Northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not from Europe or Africa. noted the US space agency NASA on its website dedicated to the Earth’s satellite.

The phenomenon, which always arouses fascination and draws the attention of millions of people, began when the moon entered the Earth’s shadow. Afterwards, terrestrial observers could already see half of the lunar disk hidden by our planet.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned.

Our natural satellite is in the shadow of the Earth, which hides it from view. If the alignment is not perfect, the eclipse is not total.

This Friday’s eclipse had a total duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and is the longest since February 18, 1440, which had lasted 23 seconds longer.

More than 95% of the lunar disk was in shadow, and the moon turned red as the Earth’s atmosphere deflects the red rays of sunlight into its shadow cone.

This phenomenon was most visible during the peak of the eclipse.

Subsequently, the moon was fully visible again.

When will there be another lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, it will be necessary to wait until February 8, 2669 to witness a partial eclipse of longer duration (3 hours 30 minutes) than that of Friday, but a total eclipse is expected in less than a year, on November 8, 2022. , which will last 3 hours 40 minutes.

The spectacle could be seen with the naked eye without any danger, unlike solar eclipses.

Binoculars, glasses and telescopes will allow you to enjoy it even more, as long as the sky is clear enough.

Photos: AFP and AP

