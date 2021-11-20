The best Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

Here we bring you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

This time you can find out which are the best Fire-type Pokémon, a type that, as you well know, is scarce in this installment. We leave you with the information:

Chimchar It was placed as the most recommended starting Pokémon if we like the Fire type

It was placed as the most recommended starting Pokémon if we like the Fire type Ponyta / Rapidash can be found relatively early, on Route 206

can be found relatively early, on Route 206 We can also get hold of Houndoom (you have the details here)

(you have the details here) Charizard, available with the National Pokédex that you receive after completing the main story. These Pokémon can be found in the Underground Caves or via Pokémon Home transfer, although this second option will not be available until next year.

Arcanine (exclusive to Brilliant Diamond) and Blaziken They can also be achieved this way and are good options. Too Moltres– This legendary bird is exclusive to Shimmering Pearl in Hansa Park.

