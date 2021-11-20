The best and worst dresses of the week

Paula Echevarría has reappeared in a public act with an ideal style for the Christmas holidays. The actress has opted for a very flattering jumpsuit with which she has joined one of the fall trends. Also Lady Gaga and Amanda Seyfried have hit the mark with their outfits.

On the contrary, Claudia Schiffer, with a dress that is too small, and Jeremy Irons, with a striking look, have worn two of the worst looks. These have been the most outstanding outfits, for better and for worse, of the penultimate week of November:

Top six

Paula Echevarría has caused a sensation with one of the trend pieces of the season. The actress has released a long jumpsuit by Michael Costello with puffed sleeves and a matching belt that highlights her waist. In addition, the piece, with a ‘v’ neckline, stands out for its loops at the cuffs and bottom of the pants. The Asturian woman completes the look with some nude pumps and a maroon manicure, a very autumnal tone.

Paula Echevarría at the Pantene event, a firm of which she is the image Jesus Briones

Lady Gaga has once again captured all eyes during the ‘House of Gucci’ promotion with an asymmetrical black Valentino dress. The actress is spectacular with a simple one-shoulder design, ‘cut out’ on the abdomen and a very sexy opening in the skirt. Your choice of golden accessories is a success, a tone that highlights the look even more.

Lady Gaga in her Valentino dress on the streets of New York GTRES

Olivia Palermo has recycled a green velvet suit to attend the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in New York. The ‘it girl’ has combined it with a lingerie top that adds a suggestive touch to her style, which is finished with a make-up with green shadows and a hair with waves.

Olivia Palermo at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in New York Evan agostini

Phoebe Dynevor has sported a look that would conquer Daphne Bridgerton. The actress has opted for a green satin dress from Louis Vuitton’s autumn-winter 2021/21 collection, with straps with ties on the shoulders, lace on the body and ruffles on the skirt that add a romantic touch to her style. that completes with some black salons.

Phoebe Dynevor at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles Jordan strauss

Amanda Seyfried has achieved an ideal look to go out to party. The actress opts for a disco-style set consisting of a long-sleeved ‘cropped top’ and a ‘midi’ skirt with mini ruffles on the side and bottom of the skirt. An ideal style that she wears with a bag and black shoes and her red lips.

Amanda Seyfried at an event this week in New York GTRES

Jon Kortajarena has shown that there are original alternatives for men on the red carpet. The model has put aside the classic suit and has opted for a more striking combination in black and white, the infallible duo. In addition, the actor, who has released his hairstyle, brings a casual touch to his style with his shirt unbuttoned.

Jon Kortajarena at the ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere in New York Evan agostini

The worst four

Claudia Schiffer has donned a Richard Quinn floral print design that is too small for her chest area. The German model should have chosen one size more so that her breasts did not “suffer”, since as can be seen in the image they look very tight and even make them a strange shape.

Claudia Schiffer at the ‘Silent Night’ Premiere in London GTRES

Marta Carriedo has not chosen her look well to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the musical ‘El Rey León’ in Madrid. The ‘influencer’ has not complied with the dress code, with the majority of guests wearing casual clothes, and has opted for a design that would have been more appropriate for a cocktail-type act than for this more informal event.

Marta Carriedo at the photocall for the tenth anniversary of the musical ‘El Rey León’ in Madrid Daniel Gonzalez

Jeremy Irons has not left indifferent at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York with this set of long shirt, skinny pants and brown boots. A look that completes in a misguided way with a knitted hat.

Jeremy Irons at the ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere in New York Evan agostini

Lana Condor has gone for an ornate look to attend the InStyle magazine awards. The actress has worn a black and white set consisting of a top with a lot of volume and finished in a long train with a polka dot print.

Lana Condor at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles Jordan strauss

