Thanos’ Snap with the Infinity Gauntlet is scientifically impossible

Superhero movies put our disbelief aside, but one of the most iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been shown to be scientifically impossible for different reasons than one would think.

Thanos’ Snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War led to half the population of the universe disappearing into ashes. As we know, the supernatural part of this event clearly does not stick to our reality; but, in addition to that, researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology (via livescience) discovered that the act of Thanos snapping his fingers, while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, is practically impossible to perform.

According to this study, a snap of the fingers is the “fastest body acceleration ever measured”, which would have been impossible for the Mad Titan to achieve, using the gauntlet, due to the physics involved in the process.

Basically, what the researchers mean is that the acceleration of the fingers while snapping is incredibly high — three times higher than the acceleration of a professional baseball player’s arm during a pitch. A click takes seven milliseconds to complete, which is more than 20 times faster than a blink.

To perform such a fast maneuver, the most important component is friction, the study says. The researchers found that trying to snap your fingers with a metal glove does not generate enough friction, therefore it cannot be done.

“Our results suggest that Thanos could not have snapped due to his metal-covered fingers,” said author Raghav Acharya. “So it’s likely Hollywood special effects, rather than actual physics, that is at stake.”

