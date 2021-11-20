Tension grows between Red Bull and Mercedes; No relationship: Horner

Editorial Mediotiempo

The battle between Red Bull and Mercedes has reached an unprecedented tension, something that could be confirmed with the press conference they shared Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, heads of both teams respectively, in which they exchanged “shrapnel” for the rear wing used by the German team and a penalty that was not against Max verstappen.

Although Horner acknowledges that there is respect for what Mercedes has achieved, commented that for now “there is no relationship”This after a week full of differences that was marked by the non-sanction of the Dutchman after taking Lewis Hamilton off the track in Brazil, while the Austrian team focused its attention on an alleged modification that would give more speed to the British car.

“I don’t have to go out to dinner with Toto. I don’t have to kiss her ass or anything like that. There are some other team leaders who could do that, but from my perspective it is a competition, “said Wolff in a conference.

The Red Bull boss noted that is willing to protest to the FIA ​​about a variance in the spoiler which has led to up to 15 mph on the straights compared to his cars.

“If we believe that the car does not comply with the regulations, we will protest. The straight line speeds that we have seen in Mexico and in BrazilI think that everyone could see that Brazil was not a normal situation, “he said.

Mercedes, ready to demonstrate her cleanliness

Wolff, meanwhile, did not want to respond and in an ironic tone pointed out that each part of his car has been checked in detail and even I’d send them to Red Bull HQ.

“They’ve already checked us fourteen times or so. The FIA ​​has all the drawings, so what Red Bull says is not wrong. We are happy to send a wing to Milton Keynes, “he commented.

Mercedes looked like the fastest team in the free sessions of the Qatar Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton’s landslide victory in Brazil.