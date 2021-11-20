Tatiana Flores, with possibilities to play for England, returns to the Mexican Women’s National Team

Tatiana Flores participated with England during 2020, given the impossibility of traveling to Mexico, however, she has returned to the Tri Femenil

The sisters of the Mexican Under-20 team Marcelo Flores, Tatiana and Silvana, stand out in the call for the U-20 Women’s Tri that will begin concentration for the Costa Daurada Tournament, Spain 2021, which will be held from November 26 to 30, as part of the team’s preparation for the World Cup of the specialty that will be held in the Dominican Republic from February 25 to March 12, 2022.

Tatiana Flores was called up by the Mexican National Team after having been with England. Instagram: 9tatianaflores

Tatiana Flores, Chelsea forward, participated with the lower categories of the English team during 2020, given the impossibility of traveling to Mexico due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he has returned to the discipline of the team led by Maribel Domínguez to face Germany, Spain and France.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

For its part, Silvana Flores, Tottenham midfielder, has only worn the Mexico shirt and debuted with the senior team at the beginning of 2021, despite the interest that both England and Canada have shown to have her among their ranks.

The matches of the Mexican National Team will take place at 00:00, Central Mexico time, on November 26 against Spain, 28 against France and 30 against Germany.