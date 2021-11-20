Tata to Qatar; full support for Martino

The technical director of the Mexican National Team received the vote of confidence to continue his process towards the 2022 World Cup

It is true that the environment of the Selection With the last results in the eliminatory it has been darkened, but if there is something in the high dome of the Mexican Soccer Federation and National teams the thing is Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will fulfill the World Cup process for which it was entrusted which is the participation of Mexico on the Qatar World Cup 2022.

There is annoyance of some owners, that is true, but in others who were consulted there is also the flexibility that the defeats against the United States and Canada are an incentive so that Mexico close the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf.

Tata Martino has the backing in his process towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Getty Images

Until now, some owners have not considered the possibility of call accounts Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, and as far as the Argentine coach himself was not investigated, despite the fact that the opposite sounds in the groups of national football.

Trust towards him ‘Tata’ is such that leaders are known to embrace the possibility that the highest probability of success is from the South American, given his experience and footballing wisdom. So I know there will be a unrestricted support for Martino as far as possible.

The confidence vote it was already granted and Mexico They will play it with what there is, with the hope that those couple of stumbles do not hit the mood of the players, since they know that inside the team members are more than hurt by the bad streak that the Mexican team is going through in the play off.

Have moved from the lead to third place deeply penetrated the members of Tri and some believe that against Jamaica they will show that they will go uphill in the face of the closing of the tie.

Mexico currently occupies the third place in search of a ticket to Taste. That in the Concacaf zone grants three direct tickets and the fourth league will fight the repechage.