Tamara Falcó has a birthday and Britney Spears messes it up

Tamara Falcó celebrates her 40th birthday with a big party
Tamara Falco meets 40 years this Saturday, November 20. The chef debuts in the fourth decade of life with a sumptuous splendor, held at the Palacio de Saldaña in the heart of the Barrio de Salamanca de la Villa y Corte. In a tribute to glamor, 150 people of the jet set Madrilenian have gathered to celebrate with the Marchioness this great day.
They accuse Kiko Rivera of plagiarizing eight songs
Kiko rivera. A music producer accuses him having plagiarized eight songs that you sign as your own. In fact, the last one would be The temptation, a song that I launched last March and that is very reminiscent of the I’m yours from Jason Mraz. For all this, several production companies have already refused to work with Isabel Pantoja’s son and have ruled out taking him on a tour of America.
Joe Biden turns 79 in the White House
The president of the United States blows 79 candles on the cake. Joe biden turns seventy-all for second year in a row in the White Househours after temporarily handing over presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris. The president underwent a colonoscopy yesterday that required general anesthesia. If Donald Trump has congratulated him, it is still a mystery.
Britney Spears, very upset with Christina Aguilera for not giving her support in her legal process
Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears it is something else. Aguilera has been asked about the legal cause that her partner has recently won, and although she has acknowledged that she was happy, she has chosen to remain silent. Something that has irritated Spears a lot. “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the whole truth is equivalent to a lie,” the pop princess wrote.
Elsa Pataky escapes to Seville without her husband
Actress and wife of Chris Hemsworth He has left his idyllic Australian mansion to fly to Seville. Elsa Pataky has landed in the capital of Seville to attend SICAB -International Purebred Spanish Horse Show. Accompanied by her three children, the Madrilenian has been seen with a typical Hollywood style, sunglasses and a most discreet outfit to avoid being recognized.
The Ministry of Equality rewards La Fábrica de la tele for the broadcast of ‘Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive’
Irene Montero (UP) has recognized the work done by The TV Factory on Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive for “raising awareness against gender violence.” The production company will be recognized on November 24. Also, the presenter of the space, Carlota Sliding She will also be distinguished at the Meninas 2021 awards, for her commitment to defending women’s rights and fighting gender violence.
Paula Echevarría inaugurates Christmas
Paula Echevarría he lives Christmas as much or more than the mayor of Vigo. Hours before the lighting took place in the Galician city, the actress has already shared his first Christmas picture. Dressed in pajamas themed with typical motifs of this period of the year, the influencer and an expert in fashion poses next to a huge tree, located in the living room of her house.
Seven years have passed since the death of the Duchess of Alba
Duchess of Alba -María del Rosario Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart- became a legend. To the 88 years old, the aristocrat died in her house in the P alacio de las Dueñas in Seville. His life ended on November 20, 2014, 40 years after Francisco Franco did it and 78 after José Antonio Primo de Rivera did it.