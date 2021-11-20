Tamara Falcó has a birthday and Britney Spears messes it up

4/ 8

If there was a day when they shocked the world with a movie kiss on stage, today, the relationship between Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears it is something else. Aguilera has been asked about the legal cause that her partner has recently won, and although she has acknowledged that she was happy, she has chosen to remain silent. Something that has irritated Spears a lot. “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the whole truth is equivalent to a lie,” the pop princess wrote.