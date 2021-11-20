Sylvester Stallone admits Rocky IV was too cheesy

In addition to being considered by fans to be the most cheesy and purely entertaining installment in the franchise, in a much more cheeky way, Rocky IV – 40% is also the boxer’s highest-grossing installment after grossing $ 300 million at the box office in 1985 globally. Not only that, but 36 years after its release it is still one of the most commercially successful sports movies in history, appearing on sites like The Numbers as number one in sports drama movies. With this background, one would expect something a little more serious, but the actor settled on something more attached to the trends of the time.

Do not miss it: Sylvester Stallone regrets killing Apollo Creed in Rocky IV

It may not be the most memorable film in the saga, but it is one of the funniest of all and, according to the actor, who is also the director and writer of the film, assures that it is one of the most full of errors. Many of the cheesy moments within the film are seen by him as a mistake, having let himself be carried away by what was fashionable in the 80s, since in a way they overshadowed the drama and tragedy of what happens in the fourth film of the franchise.

In a video that was uploaded to YouTube recently, titled The Making of ROCKY VS. DRAGO, Stallone gives a breakdown of the fight between Rocky and Ivan Drago, where he shares details about what he did as a director at the time. It’s not all negative, of course, as this can be taken as an interesting movie lesson, but the actor takes a moment to reflect on how the brilliance of the 1980s made a serious story actually turn out to be quite cheesy at first. even though this was not how he originally envisioned it. However, this is something that in a way has made the film unforgettable and many fans consider it their favorite.

In the 80s, it was a time of transition for film and television, where MTV began to direct the way people saw things. Quick cuts, flash, smoke on the screen, backlighting – a lot of that Flashdance style. And I thought “you know what, I want to go there.” And I was very caught up in that moment, like the robot, the music and some of the things, what were the hit songs. And then I came back and said, “This is kind of a sad story.” I lose my best friend. Drago himself is a tragic character: he is Frankenstein’s monster, he has been reunited and, when he survives, his usefulness is in the junk heap.

We recommend you: Rocky’s Best Teachings

So I tried to find all those moments, little snippets where I talked to my son, where I impromptu told him about how you have to do things for yourself because that’s what will drive you crazy when you grow up. So those little moments, for me, were really lacking in the first … It was considered the weirdo, even though it made the most money. It was like a tacky montage. Now I want to bring it back to the movies and lose that stigma and say “this is a valid drama.” It’s not just a nonsense montage.

In this sequel, Rocky Balboa faced the greatest challenge of his career when he battled Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a massive Russian monster who murdered his best friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring. Fortunately, Sylvester Stallone had the opportunity to correct his mistakes a bit with the cut of the director of Rocky iv, but also to cement the drama by delving into certain parts of the plot in a way that he couldn’t the first time.

The new version of Stallone highlights the importance of Apollo for Rocky and for the film thanks to new scenes and several changes in the film’s editing. This version, which is named Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut It was already released on November 11 and contains an additional 40 minutes of footage. The director was not satisfied with the version that hit theaters, but fans always had it as one of their longtime favorites due to its simple and almost superheroic tale of Balboa avenging his fallen best friend.

Continue reading: Rocky: All the films from the best to the worst according to the critics