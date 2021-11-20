Summary of the match. Barcelona vs Espanyol (1-0). GOALS

Triumphs are loves and that’s how it began the new era of Barcelona now with Xavi Hernández on the bench, after beating Espanyol 1-0 in a duel that was not lacking in controversy and in which The culés ended up asking for the time before the Parakeets arrived.

After a month without winning in LaLiga, the historic culé player was able to make his debut in front of the Blaugranas with the win by the minimum thanks to the score of Memphis Depay, in a controversial criminal in the second part. The last culé triumph dated from October 17 when they beat Valencia, and now they could do it again.

How did the game develop?

Being at home and with a new DT, Barcelona came out to attack and Depay sent the warning just at minute 3, volleying a ball that was left by the goalkeeper, Pau López. The visit responded in the 10th minute when Adrián Embarba made a shot that went wide. In another great play, Ilias Akhomach sent the ball high up, although it was not worth out of place at 14 ‘.

Sergio Busquets tried to open the scoring at 30 ‘ with a ball that he put almost close to the post, where López arrived to save. Before the break, Raúl de Tomás was close to scoring, since at 44 ‘he shot, hit Gerard Piqué and the ball rose.

Starting the second half, Depay fell into the area in a very close play with the Uruguayan, Leandro Cabrera, who seemed to reach the ball first, but a penalty was scored at 46 ‘. The same Dutchman took the ball and at 48 ‘he shot, he cheated on goalkeeper López and made it 1-0.

Adriá Pedrosa took the second from Barcelona at 61 ‘in a play by Abde Ezzalzouli, who received the habilitation of Busquets, but could not specify. Embarba made another shot, at 68 ‘which was saved by Ter Stegen.

Little by little the parakeets searched for more and at 70 ‘, De Tomás forgave the tie by sending a shot from one side into the area.

Abde responded and at 73 ‘he put the round almost glued to the crossbar. At 81 ‘, De Tomás put her on the stick in a free kick down the left side, he pulled the trigger and came to nothing. Landry di Mata once again forgave in favor of Espanyol, stopped at 84 ‘in front of Ter Stegen and sent his header from the side.

Again De Tomás put her on the post, but this time heading to 86 ‘. Things went on and the Barcelona endured to get a golden triumph in this new stage.

How are LaLiga doing?

With this result, the Barcelona reaches 20 points climbing to seventh place from the Spanish League table, on the heels of Rayo Vallecano, that he has the same units, but that he has a preference for having beaten the Catalans on Matchday 11.

For its part, Espanyol remains in 11th place with 17 pointsDespite the defeat, and it seems difficult for him to fall out of position, since Mallorca, a team that could overcome him, is visiting Rayo Vallecano, who are at a very good level.