Stars, starry: scandals that cost thousands of dollars

They are the advertising faces of the very first brands from which they not only get their products for free but also very generous checks signed in dollars. However, everything has a limit and, for renowned firms, from Chanel to Coca Cola, black sheep are not welcome and no matter how many stars they are, they do not hesitate to terminate their contracts. We review some cases in which figures of action, music and sports had to pay a cost of thousands of dollars for their rebellions.

SHARON STONE AND THE DALAI LAMA.

“They are not being nice to the Dalai Lama, who is a good friend of mine,” Sharon Stone said in a 2008 red carpet interview. “And then this whole earthquake thing happened and I thought, is it karma? When you are not nice, do bad things happen to you? The earthquake he was referring to claimed the lives of 68,000 people in China. After this comment, for which the blonde apologized, Christian Dior withdrew his image from the campaigns in the country. The brand also distanced itself from the actress’s sayings.

Stone defined as “karma” for speaking ill of Lama the earthquake that killed 68 thousand people

An unfortunate comment on the Dalai Lama cost Sharon Stone a contract with Dior

CHARLIE SHEEN AND THE MACHISMO.

Underwear brand Hanes enlisted actor Charlie Sheen, star of the series “Two and a Half Men,” to announce one of its collections. But when on Christmas Day he was arrested for sexist violence, they decided to back down. “We suspended the commercials on December 28,” the spokesperson told People. “Some were seen on the 25th, 26th and 27th, as we were unable to contact the networks during the holiday weekend.” He was not the only one: several companies decided to withdraw their contracts due to the bad compartments of the actor.

KATY PERRY AND THE LOSS OF POPULARITY.

GHD, the hair products manufacturing giant, wanted to end its business relationship with singer Katy Perry. On this occasion, however, there were no unfortunate comments, excesses or controversies. The brand alluded to an alleged loss of popularity to dissociate itself from the singer, Perry disagreed and fought them. A battle that ended with an economic agreement between both parties, according to Metro, in 2013.

Katy Perry got an advertisement for not being popular

KATE MOSS AND THE SUBSTANCES.

In 2005, the British tabloid Daily Mirror published a photo of actress and model Kate Moss using cocaine. She took responsibility for her actions and apologized, but it didn’t do her much good. The snapshot caused an earthquake among the companies of which it was image and they began to fall like dominoes.

Burberry and Chanel, two renowned fashion brands, were the first to cut ties with her.

Moss ran out of chanel after this cover

MICHAEL PHELPS AND THE MARIJUANA.

Michael Phelps, an American swimmer who holds the record for Olympic medals, was still at the top of his career after his strong performance, which translated into eight gold metals, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

A few months later, in 2009, some images were made public in which he was seen smoking marijuana. The swimmer apologized, said it was “regrettable” behavior and that it would not happen again. “I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way,” he said.

It took only a few days until the food company Kellogg’s, probably the most famous cereal brand in the world, decided not to continue counting on the swimmer for its campaigns, since “their way of acting has not been consistent with the image of Kellogg”, indicated.

Rosetta Stone and AT&T also did not renew their collaborations, according to the Insider publication.

The photo Michael Phelps lost millions for

RONALDINHO AND THE BRAND OF THE COMPETITION.

In 2012, the beverage firm Coca-Cola broke its relationship with the Brazilian soccer player, once a FC Barcelona star, Ronaldinho Gaúcho. Although the image of the player has not turned out well on several occasions for different reasons, the definitive trigger was to appear at a press conference with a can of Pepsi, Coca-Cola’s main competition.

Ronaldinho was banked by Coca but he posed with Pepsi and was left without a contract

WAYNE ROONEY AND THE ALLEGED INFIDELITIES.

A year earlier, the same brand decided not to renew its contract with another soccer star, the Englishman Wayne Rooney.

The relationship had already deteriorated the year before due to reports of Rooney’s infidelity when his wife was pregnant. The company later said that the agreement between the two parties had expired and that they had mutually agreed not to extend it.

THE SEX SCANDALS OF TIGER WOODS.

The sex scandals of Tiger Woods, considered one of the best golfers in history, cost him various advertising contracts, including the sports drink house part of PepsiCo, Gatorade, and the communications company AT&T. Nike, however, continued to count on him.