‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield finally pose together at a party

The countdown to the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is getting shorter, and the desire to see the arachnid multiverse is growing. The latest trailer for the film revealed a few characters that had been rumored for months, all villains from the Spider-Man movies. The alleged appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains a mystery. But as a consolation prize, just in case we don’t get to see all three Spideys together in the Jon Watts movie, two of the actors who have played Peter Parker have posed together for the cameras.

It was Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, who have coincided in the party of the Men of the Year of the magazine GQ in Los Angeles. The two actors greeted each other effusively and shared a hug. As we can see, Robert Downey Jr. also taught his pupil some style tricks. What Tony Stark glasses.

Andrew Garfield’s Favorite Spidey

The one that was missing to have left our spider-sense through the roof was Tobey Maguire, but Garfield recently dedicated a few nice words to him when asked in an interview what his favorite Spider-Man was: “Tobey is my favorite. Because it’s my childhood. I think I saw the first ‘Spider-Man’ movie three times in a row with my friend Terry … We were on a cloud and repeating the lines. My friend told me ‘you will never play Spider-Man’. And here we are “.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17. In addition to the usual team, with Holland, Zendaya or Marisa Tomei, we will once again see actors like Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina or Jamie Foxx recover their characters from the previous Spider-Man films. And Benedict Cumberbatch and his cape will also be dropped for Tom Holland’s third solo adventure.