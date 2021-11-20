‘Spencer’: glamor and terror

On A peaceful place, first and second parts, John Krasinski invents a dystopian scenario in which aliens have conquered the earth and human beings pay with death to break the law of silence in an inhospitable land full of dangers. On Spencer, Pablo Larraín (Santiago de Chile, 1976) portrays the last Christmas that Diana spent as the wife of Prince Charles of England at Sandringham, in Norfolk, in a royal family retirement palace. Of those apocalypse blockbusters There is a long way to the palatial quiet of Larraín, but both places end up being very similar and equally suffocating. Larraín constantly shows us a sign located in the kitchens of the palace: “Do not comment. They can hear everything. ” If the Krasinski family lives in fear of not generating any sound so as not to be eaten by monsters, the royal palace is a place where secrecy, absolute falsehood, hypocrisy in its highest degree reign and where everyone is dedicated to living in a comedy because no one ever tells the truth. We see a deranged Diana terrified by this lack of intimacy, a woman besieged by photographers but also by her own relatives, who control every step she takes and “can hear everything.” Without a doubt, the absence of intimacy is one of the most cruel punishments that can be inflicted on anyone.

The tragic death of the princess in 1997 shocked the world not only because of her youth, she was barely 36 years old, or the circumstances, persecuted by those paparazzi who had made her life impossible, especially because the world adored a woman who at the same time She had long shown herself as a rebel, defying the Windsors themselves, and as a fragile person who did not want to hide her emotional debacle. There is, on the one hand, the brittle and emotional Diana and, on the other, the strong and authentic one who does not accept a marriage marked by infidelity of Carlos with his current wife, Camila Parker Bowles. There is much talk these days about breaking the stigma of mental illness and Diana confessed her bulimia, her sorrows and her depression when she discovered, in her famous expression, that this was a “marriage of three”. “She excels in an institution where it is mandatory to hide emotions,” said Kristen Stewart, who dazzles by giving life to Diana. “Everyone could see that she was isolated in that family, that gave the princess an enormous humanity that made many people want to get closer to her.” Larraín adds: “People felt empathy because they lived in privileged circumstances and behaved like a normal person, their joys were those of most people and their sadnesses as well.”

Lavish costumes play an important symbolic role in ‘Spencer’

Despite her noble origin, as she repeats several times in the film, she grew up a few meters from the royal residence and as a child she shared games with princes, Diana seems to reissue the old class dichotomy, in the face of the lies and dissimulations of an ostentatious upper class on the outside but poor on the inside, with the courage of a woman who calls things by their name and refuses to participate in the theatrical performance. Like the boy in Christian Andersen’s fable The emperor’s new suit, the African nurse from Untouchable (Nakache, Toledano, 2011) or that Charlot who sneaks into the parties of the rich and always ends up messing her up, Diana behaves in an “inappropriate” way for the high occasion that she has to live but we empathize with her for her humanity and for her authenticity.

“There must be two targets, the real one and the person they photograph,” Carlos tells him in the only scene in which Larraín confronts the marriage in ruins. In other words, if it bothers you that your husband bought her lover the same diamond necklace as she did, you have no choice but to put up with it “for the good of the country.” At another point, the head of security for the royal family explains a feat of war in Belfast and lectures him on the meaning of the Windsors: “In those moments when you can lose your life, you don’t think about human beings. real with their weaknesses and defects but in what the Crown means ”. “I don’t want you to kill anyone for me,” Diana replies laconically, in her strange condition of “republican princess.” Definitely, We not only identify with the character for her humanity, we also project our fantasies onto her: beautiful, sophisticated, living in a world of endless luxury. Diana is not only like us, she is also an improved version. And in part it also comforts us about our own lives because “the rich cry too.”

“People like fairy tales,” said Jackeline Kennedy (Natalie Portman) in Jackie (2016), biopic by Larraín himself about another icon of pain and glamor of the 20th century as the first American lady. They are movies similar in form, the filmmaker explains both stories from the subjective perception of their respective heroines so that we “get into” their heads and the lavish costumes play an important symbolic role, but they are very different women. Jackie endured her husband’s horns stoically and at his death fought fiercely to preserve his legacy, something she could only achieve without breaking the spell of an “ideal family” in which glamor was combined with political commitment. The president’s widow is aware of the distance between what she is and what she represents, Diana nevertheless refuses to establish a distance between one thing and the other, she wants to be herself as is.

The British royal family at a dinner in the film

At the beginning of the film, the director warns us that it is a “fable.” Expert in biopics, we have also seen from the director Neruda (2016), Larraín believes that “it is impossible to fully capture a person no matter how good the film is. What I’m trying to do is find some kind of space that looks like a specific illusion of who this person may have been. Diana is part of a universal myth. It is very similar to working with Shakespeare, you can adapt any of his works and put together your own version. This is our version of a universal narrative ”.

In the film, the princess constantly sees the ghost of Anne Boleyn, beheaded in 1536 at the age of 35 by her own husband, King Henry VIII, accused of “adultery, incest and treason.” Undoubtedly, another historical character with whom she can be compared, and a film as good as this one would be worthy of the Spanish Juana “la loca”, another queen who refused to accept her husband’s infidelities for “the good of the country”. Stewart / Larraín’s Diana is often reminiscent of Mia Farrow from The seed of the devil (1968), that pure and innocent girl who ends up in the clutches of a satanic sect that wants to rip her children from her. Motherhood ends up being the redemption of this contradictory and fascinating woman whose tragedy unequivocally marks the 20th century. The question remains as to whether his martyrdom contributed to undermining the English monarchy or, paradoxically, has ended up reinforcing it.

