Spain exports free toilets to Europe: “We are idiots”

The flight of doctors and nurses is one of the main reasons for complaints by the sanitary ware of Spain. There are many young people who, excited, access with the best cut-off marks of their university entrance exams by Medicine degree to fulfill his dream of being a doctor. Then they spend a year preparing for the MIR exam and they serve as residents for years before achieving their certification.

However, the future of work that is drawn before them is not as idyllic as they think while they remain linked to their studies. The lack of public employment makes getting a position as a doctor or nurse in public health a hard task only available to a handful of them and many health workers end up leaving Spain looking to fulfill his dream for practice medicine in any country of the European continent.

This flight of doctors and nurses makes many rethink what is happening so that those health workers formed the Spanish universities have to emigrate to find employment in healthcare in Europe better conditions in a profession which, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is in high demand all over the world.

Main European exporters: GERMANY:

Machinery and technology. Vehicles. NETHERLANDS:

Mineral fuel.

Pharmaceutical products. United Kingdom:

Manufacturing.

Chemical products. SPAIN: doctors, nurses and scientists. And free. We are idiots. – Angel L. Rodríguez (@angelluisamyts) November 14, 2021

Numerous Spanish doctors, nurses and scientists They have decided to pack up and practice in Europe. Ángel L. Rodríguez reflects on this question on social networks.

The family doctor and psychotherapist de Madrid affirms that while Germany, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom exports to Europe “machinery, technology, vehicles, mineral fuel, pharmaceutical products, manufactures or chemical products”, in Spain “we are idiots” for being “the main exporter of doctors, nurses and free scientists “.

Even before taking an exam for the medical specialization. A lots of graduates in Medicine They seek as an option to specialize as a doctor outside of Spain in search of a health system with better conditions, organization, means and salary.

Bad working conditions for MIRs

The resident of the MIR Spain Association, Enrique Cuñat, explains to Medical Writing who is the main responsible for the disenchantment with specialization and where lies the decision to seek life in Europe. The main culprit, he says, is the “bad” working conditions faced by resident doctors.

“If the neighboring countries offer better conditions, even some jobs in Spain for which MIR is not neededIt can cause people not to show up ”, explains the president of the association.

Hire non-community health personnel

While opponents complain about the situation and health workers flee to other European countries to find work, in Spain, the autonomous communities demand a more flexible framework to hire non-EU health personnel. The health ministries ask greater flexibility hiring of this type of employees from outside the European Union “in general, not because there is more or less deficit of professionals available”.

In addition, the autonomous communities claim that “professionals extra-community that make the MIR in our public system, could be integrated into the plaintiff bags without nationality ”, according to the Asturias Ministry of Health.