Spain awaits the last process to be elected as the venue for the 2028 European Championship

Spain will once again host, 32 years later, a European Handball Championship as a member of the joint candidacy that conforms with Portugal and Switzerland and that will be designated this Saturday as the venue for the 2028 European Championship at the extraordinary congress of the European Federation (EHF) held in Vienna.

The candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Switzerland will be the only candidate to organize the maximum men’s continental tournament of teams of the year 2028, after the withdrawal of the proposal from Denmark, Sweden and Norway, which will focus on their election as the venue for the European of the year 2026, and the union of Switzerland, which initially aspired to organize the solo tournament, for the Iberian candidacy.

“The union of Switzerland has made us present an even more powerful candidacy,” said the president of the Spanish Handball Federation, Francisco Blázquez, in statements to EFE from Vienna.

Thus, Spain, which already organized the 1996 European Championship, Portugal, which hosted the 1994 European Championship, and Switzerland, the venue for the 2006 European Championship, will host the 18th edition of the maximum from January 13 to 30, 2028. continental tournament of selections.

The candidacy contemplates that each of the three countries will host two of the six groups into which the first phase will be divided, while the second will be played in Portugal and Spain.

The semifinals and the grand final of the tournament will be played in Spain at a venue yet to be determined.

“We set out to organize a women’s World Cup for the first time in history and the World Championship in Spain will start on December 1 and now we want to demonstrate our ability to organize a men’s European Championship,” Blázquez said.

An election that will serve Spanish handball to remove the thorn of its non-designation in June 2018 as the venue for the 2022 European Championship, to which it was presented as a candidate together with France and Belgium, and which was granted to Hungary and Slovakia.

But Spain, Portugal and Switzerland will not be the only “winners” of the EHF congress, since the consensus reached between the different federations will allow all the aspiring to organize the Europeans, both male and female of the years 2026 and 2028, obtain prize.

Denmark, Sweden and Norway will organize, by remaining as the only candidate after the withdrawal of Switzerland, the men’s European Championship in 2026, while Russia will host the European Championship for women that same year, after the Nordic candidacy left the race.

A Nordic proposal that will host the 2028 Women’s European Championship, as it is elected as the only candidate, as in the case of Spain, Portugal and Switzerland for the 2028 Men’s European Championship.

. Candidates for the Men’s European Championship 2026: Denmark, Sweden and Norway

. Candidates for the 2028 men’s European Championship: Spain, Portugal and Switzerland

. Candidates for the Women’s European Championship 2026: Russia

. Candidates for the 2028 Women’s European Championship: Norway, Denmark and Sweden.