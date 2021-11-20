Soledad prepares expired medicine collection campaign

* It seeks to achieve a correct arrangement of formulas and containers to avoid drug cloning.

Soledad by Graciano Sánchez; SLP.- By instructions of the Mayor of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, Leonor Noyola; The Ecology Directorate in charge of Dolores Herminia Juárez, will launch a program focused on the collection of expired medicine in the different neighborhoods of the municipality in order to achieve a correct disposition of this type of formulas.

According to the director of Ecology of the Soledense City Council, the expired medicine collection campaign will begin on January 1 and will work in coordination with the Citizen Response area.

Herminia Juárez, pointed out that they will seek to visit the more than 450 colonies that make up the municipality in order to collect expired formulas and their containers, with the intention that the medicines have a correct disposition and the cloning of medicine is avoided.

“We are going to start this on January 1, we are going with a company called SIGMA, we will carry out this campaign hand in hand with Citizen Participation and this collection of expired medicine will be carried out by the different colonies,” he said.

The ecology director pointed out that one of the main objectives of the administration is to take care of the environment and the health of the people of Solitude.

