Sofía Vergara asks Mexican producers to give her a job

Sofía Vergara is in full promotion of the animated film ‘Koati’, in which she collaborates as a producer and also lends her voice to give life to Zaina, a coral snake.

Proud to participate with many Latinos Like Karol G, Carlos Rivera, Eva Luna Montaner, Adriana Barraza and Marc Anthony, the Colombian artist said she was proud of her roots and confessed her desire to work in Mexico.

Sofía Vergara / Courtesy

When talking about her colleagues, the 49-year-old actress highlighted the work of Jennifer Lopez’s ex, commenting: “Marc Anthony was very excited about the project, he made 10 spectacular original songs.”

But upon hearing the question from the Televisa Espectáculos reporter about his plans to return to work in the Aztec country, Sofía confessed that she has not returned to that place because no producer has offered her a job.

Sofía Vergara / Courtesy

“Beautiful and dear Mexico!… I have not been to Mexico for years, I would love to work in Mexico again, but I don’t know … nobody is inviting me, “he said.

Known for her starring role in the successful series “Modern Family”, Vergara has also decided to undertake other projects such as launching her own line of beauty products, in addition to the aforementioned film.

IN VIDEO: Sofía Vergara lent her voice in the movie ‘Koati’.