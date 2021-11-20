Social Welfare in search of improving the living conditions of Angosturans

Ad

Angostura, Sinaloa.- As one of the mayor’s main concerns, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, is to generate better living conditions for citizens during his 2021-2024 administration, the Social Welfare Directorate has undertaken the Needs Survey program in the towns of the municipality.

Maricela Camacho Angulo, head of the address, details that all the communities will be visited, as already occurred in Capomos, San Isidro, La Isleta and Batamotos, since the objective is to meet the requests of Angosturans and schedule the execution of social benefit works with next year’s budget.

The municipal official explains that the instruction of the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo, is clear and precise, that is why they are already annexing to the list of needs different problems such as failures in public lighting, rehabilitation and motor-forming of streets, construction of various and necessary bridges, improvement of the service and distribution of drinking water, solution to blockages and leaks of sewage from the drainage, among others.

Camacho Angulo confirms that they have all the support and backing of the municipal president, who aims to transform Angostura with actions for the benefit of citizens, but also brings projects that generate progress to the communities on the doorstep.