Shawn Mendes is in Costa Rica, after his break with Camila Cabello

Could it be that Shawn Mendes came to Costa Rica to heal his heart after the end of his two-year courtship with fellow singer Camila Cabello? It is a possibility, but the truth is that the 23-year-old Canadian interpreter is visiting our country, as confirmed by the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners in consultation with this medium.

Mendes entered Costa Rica on Friday, November 19, a day after he and Camila officially reported the end of their relationship. The data protection law does not allow knowing the place where the singer entered Costa Rica, but users of social networks affirm that they have seen him in Guanacaste and circulates a photo that would have been taken with an admirer at an airport.

Shawn and Camila announced on their Instagram accounts that they had decided to close their stage as a couple, but that they would continue to be best friends.

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship, but love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in the message signed by both.

It was in the summer of 2019 that Cabello and Mendes went public with their relationship. Together they recorded the song Miss, released in June 2019, shortly before revealing that they were a couple. With that same song, they appeared together in the music video and at award shows, such as the American Music Awards.

The history of the 23-year-old Canadian and the 24-year-old Cuban-American goes back years, as they even collaborated musically before being a couple on the single I Know What You Did Last Summer, released in 2015.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were a couple since 2019. Photo: Instagram.

News in development