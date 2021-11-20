Selena Gómez launches an initiative to help her fans with mental health problems

After starting her career at just ten years old, Selena Gómez went from being a ‘Disney girl’ to becoming an icon and reference for millions of young people around the world. With a solid professional career as an actress and singer, Selena surprised her followers a few years ago by taking a break in her career to take a break and focus on her health.





Read also

Judith del Rio

The actress suffers from Lupus, a disease for which she had to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017; And she has always been very open about mental health issues, revealing last December all the mental health illnesses she had suffered, including social media addiction, depression and anxiety disorders. His state of mental health forced him to cancel the world tour he had underway with his album Revival. Selena had to disappear from public life for a time to enter a rehabilitation clinic to overcome her disorders.

Selena can boast of a solid career that has lasted almost two decades, in which she has also had to live many shadows. GTRES

Among others, a crisis that made him disappear from social networks for almost a year to avoid falling into something worse, or a small depression at the beginning of the pandemic that made him withdraw from public life again. A few months ago, the actress talked about how she felt when she found out she had bipolar disorder, calling the experience liberating: “I took a weight off my shoulders when I found out. I took a deep breath and told myself that it’s okay, that this explains a lot of things ”. The singer has not had a good time in recent times, but she has confessed that on more than one occasion her strength came to her when she knew that she was helping other people.

I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression on your own at such a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier my journey could have been very different.







Selena Gomez





The singer has always been very vocal about the need to normalize mental health illnesses, and has therefore decided to join her mother, Mandy Teefy; and the businesswoman Daniella Pierson, to launch Wondermind, a new platform focused on helping all those who seek solutions to their mental health problems.

This is announced on Instagram, where it confirms that it will be available to all users in 2022. The project aims to unite users from all over the world to offer them resources and instructions to help them with their problems, in addition to being able to create an ‘ecosystem of mental exercise ‘safe where they can talk openly and confidently about their most intimate feelings and issues.

“We will offer products that help you in a tangible way”, declares the artist’s mother, who has always stood by her side, helping her every step of the way, “Talking about your traumas and exposing your deepest feelings can be terrifying, but it helps to feel less alone ”.

Selena’s sweet moment



The actress adds this project to the list of successes she is having in 2021, where she has become the protagonist on her return to public life. Among others, he starred Only crimes in the building (Disney +) with Steve Martin and Martin Short, one of the revelation series of the year, and soon after dared to release a mini album in Spanish.

‘Only murders in the building’ has become one of the revelation series of the season. Disney +

The actress also continues to successfully work on her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, brand with which already in the past launched an initiative in favor of mental health, Mental Health 101, linked to the fund that the singer created on July 28 called Rare Impact Fund, a fund created to raise $ 100 million over 10 years with the goal of providing mental health services to underserved communities, through 1% of the annual sales of products from Rare Beauty and other funds raised.

Read also