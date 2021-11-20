Scarlett Johansson Makes Her Big Comeback With Colin Host And A Sparkly Corset

November has become the official season of comebacks between celebrities and royals, from Taylor Swift to Carlota Casiraghi and now, Scarlett Johansson. The interpreter has stepped on first time a red carpet in two years with her husband, the screenwriter of Saturday night Live Colin Host, thus also being his first appearance after becoming parents of a child last August. Just three months after giving birth, it looks more radiant than ever in a sultry sparkly corset, ideal for this night in which he received the recognition of his career.

VIEW GALLERY





– A secret pregnancy and an intimate wedding … we remember the love story of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Host

The return of Scarlett and Colin for a special night

The return of the actress to the red carpets has had a well justified reason, the Gala of the American Cinematheque 2021, in which was honored with the 35th American Cinematheque Award, a recognition that in previous years has gone to Matt Damon, Robin Williams or Charlize Theron. The last time we saw the couple was at the 2020 Oscars ceremony, which took place in early February, in which they were nominated for two statuettes for two different films. A pandemic and a later pregnancy, Johansson came back in style with a symbolic white suit –the same style that Adele chose for her revealing interview with Oprah- and others gemstone-dipped details that left no room for doubt. She was the queen of the night.

VIEW GALLERY





– The impressive wardrobe of Sadie Sink, the promise of cinema who now works with Taylor Swift

A renewed style that blends sensuality and elegance

For her great night among friends and colleagues, the protagonist of The Avengers he chose a slim fit white bodysuit over a striking crystal embellished corset, all the work of Atelier Versace. Nor did his white gold and diamond jewelry, courtesy of Anita Ko, and her stunning lounges nude full of glitter, signed by Gianvito Rossi. The key to balancing sophistication and sex appeal? You would have to ask your new stylist Molly Dickson, also in charge of the image of Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Sadie Sink (Stranger things), among other stylish centennials causing a sensation on the small screen.

VIEW GALLERY





The big surprise of the look, however, was not only the rhinestone covered bustier bra but the jacket of its two tailored pieces, which from the front simulated a classic cut design fit. Turning around, Scarlett revealed the secret hidden in the back of the garment, a geometric opening at the back that exposed part of the actress’s lingerie and tattoos.





