Santos vs Atlético San Luis; Where to watch the game? Here we tell you

This Saturday begins the activity in the playoffs of the Grita México A21 tournament in Liga MX, where Santos Laguna will receive the Athletic San Luis, a team that managed to sneak into the playoffs in last place and that will now face the “Warriors” with the aim of staying with one of the four tickets available to the Liguilla.

For this match the “Laguneros” arrive as the favorites to win tonight’s match at the TSM Corona stadium at the point of 19:00 hours.

It should be noted that the Verdiblancos were positioned in fifth place in the general classification with 24 points and will be measured against the Potosinos who added 20 units and in their visit to the Lagunera Region they will seek to impose conditions and sneak into the Mexican soccer festival.

In the event that the Warriors remain victorious, they will face the UANL Tigres in the Quarterfinals and thus end their season in a great way.

Where to watch the game?

The Laguneros will face the Potosino team in a single match in the repechage round this Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the TSM Corona Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

📅 When is it played? Saturday 20 November

⏰ What time is it played? 19:00 Central Mexico Time

🏟 Where do you play? TSM Corona

📺 Who transmits it? Azteca 7 and TUDN