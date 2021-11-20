Salud Edomex commemorates International Men’s Day with promotion of free medical services

In order to reinforce actions to prevent diseases and promote healthy lifestyles in men and adolescents, the Secretary of Health, Francisco Fernández Clamont, led the commemoration of International Men’s Day and inaugurated the Mexican Men’s Health Day.

Calls State Secretary of Health to reduce risks of prostate cancer, through healthy lifestyles. (Photo: special).

This act was carried out at the Specialized Center for Primary Health Care San Mateo Atenco, from the Health Institute of the State of Mexico (ISEM), where he mentioned that men represent 48.6 percent of the total population of the State of Mexico and of the total male population.s, 34 percent are older than 40 years.

He said that this population group is prone to prostate cancer, which manifests itself with fibrous malformations in this male gland, for which he called for reduce risk factors for this condition such as the consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, processed foods and red meat.

He also exhorted them to go to the units of the first level of medical care to detect this and other diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular events, in addition to mental and emotional health, which, he assured, is essential for the well-being and full development of the human being.

During the Health Day Service modules were set up to access no-scalpel vasectomy services, prostate antigen tests, somatometry, glucose detection and lipid profile, family planning counseling, nutritional counseling, addiction detection, counseling on gender violence and sexual health..

At the medical unit hosting this event, A No-Scalpel Vasectomy Campaign was carried out, which so far has benefited just over 60 men in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Toluca.

This event was attended by the Secretary of the San Mateo Atenco City Council, Lucía González Ordoñez, the Director of Health Services of the ISEM, Jesús Reyna Figueroa, the Deputy and President of the Health, Assistance and Social Welfare Commission, Alfredo Quiroz Fuentes and the Technical Secretary of Region VIII of the State of Mexico, Juan José Álvarez Mira.

Also the authorities of the Sanitary Jurisdiction of the ISEM, headed by the holder Nadia Servín Moreno, the Municipal Health Coordinator, Marcos Meza Aquino, and the Director of the CEAPS San Mateo Atenco, Marisol González Morales.

Comments

comments