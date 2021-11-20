Salma Hayek says “precious little girl” to Lady Gaga, and she calls her sister

Salma Hayek calls Lady Gaga “precious little girl”, and she calls her sister. | PHOTO: EFE

As is her custom, the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, steals the heart of those who work with her, for her great warmth and sympathy that identifies her. On this occasion, he did it with the actress and singer Lady Gaga, to whom he calls “precious little one”, and the interpreter of Bad romance calls her sister.

This happened during the premiere of the film The House of Gucci (House of gucci) in New York, where they both walked the red carpet, engaging in a fun and very emotional conversation, in which Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga They showed that they were not only project partners, but also became great friends.

While the nominee for an Oscar Award for her performance in the film Frida, from the life of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, was interviewed by the press on the red carpet, on one side came the Oscar winner for the musical theme of the film A star Is Born (A Star is Born, from 2018) telling her in Italian “My good sister”, to which Salma replied “My precious little girl”.

– “Hey, your mom is hot,” said Salma.

– “I know, my mom is hot,” Lady Gaga replied.

– “She’s like… what ?! She is so beautiful… and your dad is also gorgeous. Now I understand many things, ”the 54-year-old Mexican continued.

“Don’t tell my mother,” Lady Gaga warned.

“Oh, baby, she knows, do you think she doesn’t know?” Salma Hayek replied very sympathetically, making everyone around her laugh, including the interpreter of Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Mauricio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Keep reading: Livia Brito and Débora Hallal in a duel of red dresses goddess mode

This is not the first time that the gorgeous actress from They are like children she establishes an excellent relationship with her classmates because of her way of being friendly and very nice, as happened with Adam Sandler, and more recently with Angelina Jolie, with whom she starred Eternals, and who formed such a special bond, that even the daughters of both are also friends.

Keep reading: The velvet dress for these parties is at Stradivarius

The beautiful and talented celebrities went through the red carpet of the premiere of House of gucci, where Salma Hayek She looked spectacular in a divine blue velvet dress, whose black lower part had a large opening to the thigh, revealing her toned legs.

For its part, Lady Gaga She wore a spectacular and revealing black dress with a large tulle bow at the neck, and a sexy neckline that allowed her charms to be seen, an outfit that contrasted with her blonde hair a high collected hairstyle and a short, straight fringe.